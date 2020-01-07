Dem looking to take Devin Nunes’ seat raises almost $1 million during impeachment hearings
California Democrat Phil Arballo wants to take Rep. Devin Nunes’ seat, and he’s raised over $1 million by the end of the year, McClatchy reports. More than $700,000 of those funds came in the final quarter.
Nearly half of the Arballo’s funds were raised during the Democrats’ impeachment hearings — a spectacle that saw Nunes emerge as one of President Trump’s most vocal defenders. In just the span between mid-November and early December, Arballo raised a whopping $450,000. Arballo still hasn’t stated a clear position as to whether or not he supports impeachment.
“Phil believes Congress has a moral obligation to hold the president accountable, but his focus is on replacing Nunes with an honest representative who will focus on fighting for quality, affordable health care, good jobs, clean air and water,” Arballo’s campaign spokesman Andrew Feldman said.
10 rockets hit airbase in Iraq where United States troops are based: report
Ten rockets hit an airbase where U.S. soldiers are based in Iraq, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon.
According to CNN producer, Vaughn Sterling said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, took responsibility.
There is no confirmation that Iran was responsible, though they have been threatening to attack the United States after President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general.
The Associated Press reported that Iran state TV is also saying that it was Iran that launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles.
Trump can be sued for defamation by sexual assault accuser in New York’s highest court: judges
On Tuesday, a panel of judges with the New York Supreme Court ruled that Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump can be heard by the New York Court of Appeals — the highest judicial body in the state.
Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice," has alleged that Trump groped and kissed her without consent in 2007. She is one of over a dozen women who have made various accusations ranging from unwanted advances to rape.
‘Missiles and guns and stuff’: Fox host giddy as military-industrial complex stocks soar on war fears
Defense contractor stock prices have soared since President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani -- and that had one Fox personality giddy.
Fox Business host Stuart Varney praise the grown in the military-industrial complex as people worry Trump may have started World War III.
"Over the span of his three-hour morning show, the Fox host repeatedly basked in the explosive glow of the precision drone strike’s boost to Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin stocks," The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.