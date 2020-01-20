‘Desperate’ Martha McSally blasted for shilling T-shirts in a ‘tone deaf’ attempt to capitalize on her ‘liberal hack’ outburst
In the wake of a deluge of media attention for her calling CNN Congressional reporter Manu Raju a “liberal hack,” Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) decided to capitalize on the publicity and sell T-shirts with the phrase “You’re a liberal hack, buddy” to raise funds for her election campaign. According to Laurie Roberts in an op-ed for the AZ Central this Monday, the move is both a fashion statement and political statement — but ultimately it’s a statement “of just how desperate Arizona’s unelected senator is to boost her treasury as she campaigns to hang onto the seat.”
So far, McSally is lagging behind the fundraising efforts of her opponent, Democrat Mark Kelly. But according to Roberts, McSally’s campaign to turn her insult of a news reporter into a hook for Trump tweets and “face time with Sean Hannity” will have to reach voters who are growing tired of “hacks of both the liberal and conservative persuasion.”
“They have no great love for the media,” Roberts writes. “But they have a great love for this nation and they’re wondering whatever happened to middle ground and working outside of the foxhole for the good not of party but of country.”
“Does McSally have any clue how tone deaf she sounds?”
Read Roberts’ full op-ed over at the AZ Central.
‘Can you imagine a group of black men walking around with masks and guns?’ Virginia rally sparks questions of racism and privilege
It’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and for several hours now countless mostly white, mostly male pro-gun, anti-gun control activists have been marching throughout the streets of Richmond, Virginia, claiming to merely be exercising their Second Amendment rights. Many appear to be dressed in military garb, including camouflage, masks, and donning various types of firearms over their shoulders or at their side.
Some Virginians have been so concerned about the possibility of violence that Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and banned guns from the capitol. His ban survived a state supreme court challenge. Some say the ban does not appear to have been enforced.
WATCH: Virginia gun rights activist trashes MSNBC reporter’s live shot by shouting F-bombs
A gun rights activist in Virginia went ballistic on Monday when he saw an MSNBC correspondent reporting from a Second Amendment rally.
NBC's Gabe Gutierrez was finishing up his live report at the Richmond demonstration when a man burst into the shot.
The man rattled off a string of profanities and capped it off with "f*ck you." Several security guards blocked the man from getting close to Gutierrez.
"Apologies for some of the background noise you just heard," MSNBC host Hallie Jackson said as the network cut the sound.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.