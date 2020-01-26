Quantcast
Desperate Trump looking for a Dem senator to vote to acquit him in effort to soften blow of impeachment

Published

5 mins ago

on

According to a report from the Washington Post, President Donald Trump is hoping to find at least one Democrat who will vote to acquit him as Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attempts to wrap the president’s impeachment trial up as quickly as possible.

The report notes that the President has targeted Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV) as a likely candidate and the White House focus behind the scenes is the hope they can count on his one vote that would give the anticipated acquittal a partisan sheen.

“Trump took particular pride that three House Democrats voted against his impeachment, White House officials said, and he would like to be able to get at least one Senate Democrat to vote for his acquittal so he can claim the decision was bipartisan,” the Post reports. “Manchin has sided with Trump on tough votes before, such as the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. But voting to acquit the president would be an even more politically charged decision, one that could help him maintain his reputation as a moderate back home but would probably make him a pariah within his own party.”

Manchin, whose state is decidedly conservative, has already praised the opening argument of Trump’s lawyers on Saturday, telling reporters, “I thought they did a good job in presenting the defense for the president,” before adding, “The most important thing I took away from today was, they made very clear that there’s not one witness that we’ve heard from . . . that had direct contact with the president. That reaffirms why I have said we should have witnesses.”

According to the report, Trump has a short list of Democrats to choose from and Manchin may be the only one he can sway, but he has been keeping his distance as Manchin is wooed.

“Trump has not directly lobbied Manchin on impeachment since the trial started, counting on their past relationship and political pressure back home to weigh on the West Virginian. But people close to the senator and the president said they believe Trump may reach out before the trial is done,” the Post reports. 

As for Democrats, they are keeping their eye on Manchin too, hoping he sticks with his caucus.

“Senate Democrats are warily eyeing Manchin, nervous about how he will vote. A senior Democratic aide said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) was pleased that Manchin has pushed for new documents from the administration and for witnesses to appear before the Senate, even in local media, but they have received no assurances on how he will vote,” the Post states, with Schumer adding, “Every member is making up their own mind. They know how I feel.”

You can read more here.

