DOJ lawyer argues that ignoring subpoenas is in itself an impeachable offense
In federal court this Thursday, a Justice Department lawyer said that ignoring subpoenas is an impeachable offense — an opinion that directly contradicts arguments put forth by President Trump’s lawyers at his Senate trial this week, CNN reports.
As CNN points out, the topic came up during a court hearing over the unsuccessful attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The House Oversight Committee sued the Justice Department and Commerce Department in November in a effort to have its subpoenas for documents enforced.
According to CNN, Justice Department lawyer James Burnham was asked by a federal judge what the House can do to enforce its subpoenas, to which Burnham replied that the House can use its impeachment powers, among other options.
Trump is charged with abusing his power and obstructing Congress by ordering his aides to defy subpoenas. According to Trump’s lawyers, the obstruction charge is without merit because Trump was lawfully protecting the executive branch from Congress’s requests for documents and testimony.
Read the full report over at CNN.
Outpouring of grief after missing Mexican monarch butterfly defender Homero Gómez González found dead floating in a well
Human rights advocates and the conservationist's family raised concerns about threats from the illegal logging industry and organized crime.
Mexican conservationist Homero Gómez González was found dead Wednesday, about two weeks after he was reported missing, provoking a wave sorrow from allies and advocates worldwide as they honored his work running a butterfly sanctuary in the state of Michoacán.
Adam Schiff: ‘They’ve just undermined their entire argument’ saying Giuliani was acting on foreign policy
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) just pointed out another conflicting argument that President Donald Trump's lawyers made that takes down their own arguments.
Pat Philbin told the Senate that there was no foreign policy being carried out by a private citizen, specifically speaking to Rudy Giuliani, who was in Ukraine working to get information for the president. Giuliani even went so far as to send a letter to then newly elected Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying he was acting on behalf of, and with the authorization of, the U.S. president.
Philbin said that Giuliani was merely a source of information for the president because he knew about Ukraine and frequently spoke to Trump.
‘We now have an all-powerful president’ who can do whatever he wants ‘with no oversight’: Former prosecutor
An MSNBC panel discussion with a slate of Republicans and legal scholars lamented that it is clear the Republican Senate is delivering omnipotence to President Donald Trump.
As the impeachment trial took a break, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance explained that the Republican Senate is handing Trump all of the power he wants.
"The problem is [John] Bolton is not just one witness," Vance said. "Bolton testifies and the fear has to be that it opens the door on other witnesses who then have to testify. Whether it's [Mick] Mulvaney, other witnesses Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked for, and maybe the sudden, apparent victory begins to dissolve over time."