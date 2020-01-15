Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Donald, do NOT get any ideas’: Internet makes logical jump as Putin proposes changes to remain in power

Published

1 min ago

on

Reacting to reports that Vladimir Putin is proposing changes to the government that would allow him to exert his power long after he has stepped down as Russia’s president drew reactions form Twitter users who fear Donald Trump may attempt to take a similar route with a Republican Party that refuses to rein him in.

According to the Financial Times’ Max Seddon, “Putin announces big constitutional referendum as part of apparent plans to stay on when his term expires in 2024. Measures include strengthening the powers of parliament and a two-term presidential limit. Raises chance he becomes PM or heads a revamped State Council, Deng-style.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, the American president’s admiration for the Russian strongman led many to speculate that Trump would find just such an arrangement for himself to be quite appealing.

You can read some reactions below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Explosive Parnas docs connect the dots in Giuliani’s corrupt plot against Yovanovitch: Ex-prosecutor

Published

7 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance broke down how the details in the trove of documents Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turned over to Congress fill in damning new details in the timeline of how the president's lawyer ousted U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch:

The same day Lev Parnas texted former Ukrainian prosecutor Lutsenko, with whom he was collaborating on the attempted Biden dirt project, that Ambassador Yovanovitch is “not getting away,” Rudy Giuliani had the 1st of 2 chats with Secy Pompeo. I’m sure nothing about it came up. https://t.co/M2MiaonxEY

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin pastor scolds his flock’s worship of Trump: ‘Scripture warns against that’

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

A Wisconsin pastor who voted for President Donald Trump is growing increasingly alarmed by the unquestioning loyalty to the president from some members of his congregation.

Pastor Franz Gerber is worried that many congregants of his evangelical Praise Chapel Community church seem to idolize Trump more than they worship Jesus Christ -- and the Frest County preacher is alarmed, reported The Guardian.

“It seems like there are many evangelical Christians that are willing to die on the hill of supporting the Republican president, supporting Donald J. Trump," Gerber said, "and to me, that hill is not worth dying on. No matter who the candidate is, no matter who the individual is, to put all your hope into that individual is a dangerous road. Scripture would warn us against that.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michigan GOP lawmaker tells reporter a group of high school boys could ‘have a lot of fun’ with her

Published

42 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press reported that Peter Lucido, the GOP state Senate Majority Whip of Michigan, made a bizarre and lewd remark to Allison Donahue, a journalist working for Michigan Advance, while they were surrounded by teenage boys on a class field trip.

"You've heard of De La Salle, right?" Lucido asked Donahue. She replied that she had not. "It’s an all boys' school," he said, indicating the teenagers standing around them, and adding: "You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image