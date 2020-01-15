‘Donald, do NOT get any ideas’: Internet makes logical jump as Putin proposes changes to remain in power

Reacting to reports that Vladimir Putin is proposing changes to the government that would allow him to exert his power long after he has stepped down as Russia’s president drew reactions form Twitter users who fear Donald Trump may attempt to take a similar route with a Republican Party that refuses to rein him in.

According to the Financial Times’ Max Seddon, “Putin announces big constitutional referendum as part of apparent plans to stay on when his term expires in 2024. Measures include strengthening the powers of parliament and a two-term presidential limit. Raises chance he becomes PM or heads a revamped State Council, Deng-style.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, the American president’s admiration for the Russian strongman led many to speculate that Trump would find just such an arrangement for himself to be quite appealing.

You can read some reactions below:

Giving Trump ideas with out even having to call him — Karmas Bitch (@MiyaFHaund) January 15, 2020

Maybe he has an Article II in his constitution too. lol — jeff heisler (@jrheisler) January 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ANOTHER DICTATOR MOVE THAT TRUMP WANTS TO TRY! — iron rhino (@ChrisACook3) January 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wait for trump to try the same. Putin is trump’s mentor, you know. — Jason Duckworth (@PrimeRiblet) January 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the type of “democracy” Republicans would like to see in America. — Jason Grant (@jase0910) January 15, 2020

When the lying orange gasbag “jokes” about not leaving after eight years, this is precisely where he gets that idea. — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) January 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Whoa!!!😳 Putin forever??? Someone will be pleased! pic.twitter.com/kdp6ghptNp — Jim Clarke (@losclarke) January 15, 2020

Will they use ivankas China-made voting machines? — sparklycosmos (@sparklycosmos) January 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin is now King of Russia and Trump wants to become King of America. Don't let him get his wish. — John (@DCJohnNorton) January 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is NEVER joking about staying beyond 8 years. This is his dream. The more media just laughs it off the more it is to our peril. — Shannon (@jodfoster) January 15, 2020

To be replaced by @SecPompeo, @senatemajldr, @LindseyGrahamSC, @DevinNunes and the rest of the house and senate GOP. They are much more compliant. The others will be facing the firing squad. He’ll take a pass on @realDonaldTrump. Too dumb even for Putin. — Pacific Time (@time_pacific) January 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wake up America unless you want to be ruled by King Trump! — Gma (@Gma49792551) January 15, 2020

Trump tweet saying this is a GREAT idea in 3…2…1… — Sammy Buca (@SamEBuca) January 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wonder how long before @realDonaldTrump & his @GOP sycophants will be trying to do the same in the US?#MRGA pic.twitter.com/ertJjHSe7F — Jeff Styles (@stylesffx) January 15, 2020

Donald, do NOT get any ideas.. — ❄️🍍 Paulie D. Cbus 🌐 (@CbusPaulieD1977) January 15, 2020