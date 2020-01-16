Donald Trump Jr. spreads debunked conspiracy theory: Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was ‘monitoring’ me

Donald Trump Jr. is making a wild accusation: former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was “monitoring” him.

Dan Bongino, a conspiracy theory spreading Trump sycophant, took to Twitter Wednesday to falsely claim: “Why was Marie Yovanovitch monitoring me, and others, when we began exposing her role in the Ukrainian collusion scandal with the Obama administration and the Democrats? Has she truthfully answered that question yet?”

There is no Ukrainian collusion scandal with the Obama administration and the Democrats.

The president’s eldest son chimed in to spread the false narrative and to also attack Yovanovitch, claiming, “She was doing the same to me apparently and other private citizens. Media wouldn’t cover a rogue Ambasador monitoring American citizens.” (Typo is Jr’s.)

She was doing the same to me apparently and other private citizens. Media wouldn’t cover a rogue Ambasador monitoring American citizens… I wonder why??? https://t.co/BvSVJE6wfw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 16, 2020

But Trump Jr’s claim was long ago debunked.

“Trump’s media allies have latched onto their most ridiculous claim yet,” The Daily Beast reported in October, in an article titled, “Pro-Trump ‘Enemies List’ Smear Flops.”

This comes directly after bombshell – and credible – evidence apparently shows that Yovanovitch’s every movement was being tracked, and even after stunning text messages between former Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas and a Trump donor were revealed. Those texts appear as threats to Yovanovitch, as MSNBC’s Chris Hayes noted:

But the whole thing feels extremely menacing and threatening and maybe sheds some light on why Yovanovitch herself experienced this period as full of menace and threats. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 15, 2020

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel on Wednesday announced he is investigating the alleged, jaw-dropping threats against Ambassador Yovanovitch.