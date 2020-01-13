Economists concerned America’s continued ‘debt binge’ could spark a crisis
The world’s debt has reached a record high of $9 trillion in the first three quarters of 2019, but despite economists’ warnings to countries to take advantage of the current strong economy and pay their debt down, they’re doing just the opposite, Axios reports.
Thanks to the ever-growing debt, global growth has suffered. According Charles Schwab chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders, the result may be “a subtle crisis over time.”
When it came to accumulating debt, the US led the way last year and it’s current “debt binge” shows no signs of slowing down.
“Thanks to low interest rates and loose central bank policy, IIF estimates that total global debt will exceed $257 trillion in the first quarter of 2020,” writes Axios’s Dion Rabouin.
‘We can barely eat’: West Virginia offers a chilling preview of Trump’s food stamp restrictions
The Trump administration late last year finalized plans to enforce stricter work requirements for food stamp recipients in a move that's estimated will kick 750,000 low-income Americans off the program.
The state of West Virginia has had similarly strict requirements on food stamps for the past few years, and the New York Times reports that this policy has increased food insecurity without having a significant impact on employment.
Cyberspace is the next front in Iran-US conflict – and private companies may bear the brunt
Iran and other nations have waged a stealth cyberwar against the United States for at least the past decade, largely targeting not the government itself but, rather, critical infrastructure companies. This threat to the private sector will get much worse before it gets better and businesses need to be prepared to deal with it.
As in the days of pirates and privateers, much of our nation’s critical infrastucture is controlled by private companies and enemy nations and their proxies are targeting them aggressively.
‘There is a real danger’ Bill Barr could get the courts to make Trump totally immune from oversight: Ex-DOJ official
On Monday, The New Yorker profiled Attorney General William Barr, and identified him as the key figure behind the Trump administration's ideological drive to concentrate power within the executive branch — a battle that has intensified as impeachment proceedings have heated up and is gearing up to play out in federal courts.
"Barr maintains that Article II of the Constitution gives a President control of all executive-branch agencies, without restriction," wrote The New Yorker's David Rohde. "In practice, this means that Trump would be within his rights to oversee an investigation into his own misconduct."