Economists concerned America’s continued ‘debt binge’ could spark a crisis

The world’s debt has reached a record high of $9 trillion in the first three quarters of 2019, but despite economists’ warnings to countries to take advantage of the current strong economy and pay their debt down, they’re doing just the opposite, Axios reports.

Thanks to the ever-growing debt, global growth has suffered. According Charles Schwab chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders, the result may be “a subtle crisis over time.”

When it came to accumulating debt, the US led the way last year and it’s current “debt binge” shows no signs of slowing down.

“Thanks to low interest rates and loose central bank policy, IIF estimates that total global debt will exceed $257 trillion in the first quarter of 2020,” writes Axios’s Dion Rabouin.