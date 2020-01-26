El Chapo’s alleged personal assistant — nicknamed ‘Nose’ — has been extradited to San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The reputed personal assistant for drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera and a key link in the hunt for the kingpin has been extradited to San Diego to face marijuana trafficking charg…
Trump’s legal team is really just giving Republicans cover for GOP voters in their states: Ex-federal prosecutor
Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne explained during an MSNBC discussion Sunday that the only real purpose for President Donald Trump's legal team is to give cover to Republican senators so they can save the president without facing the consequences at the ballot box.
Discussing the week of impeachment trials, Alksne said that any prosecutor would look at the House's case and see reason for confidence. This isn't a normal trial, however, and senators are far from the impartial jury that the judicial system requires.
"The prosecution's case overwhelming," she explained. "I think any prosecutor who put this case in would be pretty confident. But, unfortunately, this isn't really -- this isn't a real kind of trial. So, the question is, what about the defense case? And the defense case is basically, 'We need to give you a couple of things for you to stand up in front of your constituents to say when you refuse to have witnesses, and we acquit the president.' That's basically what's happening."
‘I saw this and lost it’: Internet mourns the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
It was reported by several outlets that basketball giant Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles. That's when Twitter users took to the social media site begging Bryant's account to respond that it wasn't true.
https://twitter.com/JavrienGVO/status/1221517794019364870
https://twitter.com/napoleonnne/status/1221522285867274241
Others remembered the powerful way that Bryant gave back to communities with his foundation that targeted impoverished communities. He helped deliver programs for sports and other extracurricular programs for youth.
https://twitter.com/Andredeegreat/status/1221526781158510599
A high school debate team is better than Trump’s ‘immature half-baked’ legal team: MSNBC analyst
During a discussion about the impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, the panel noted that they're so bad that a high school debate team would do a better job.
Host Alex Witt played a clip of Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) appearing on "Meet the Press," where he said he hopes the impeachment process is an instructive one for the president. This week, Braun confessed that the president was guilty, but that he was unwilling to vote to convict the guilty president.