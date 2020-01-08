Elizabeth Warren fans have a theory about why her popularity is sagging
After experiencing a surge of popularity over the summer, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has faltered in recent weeks with polls sagging and fund raising taking a dive as well.
During a rally this Tuesday, Warren fans gave their thoughts as to why her popularity is fading. According to many of them, there’s one culprit: sexism.
“I think it’s because the men are going after her because she’s too smart,” 68-year-old Susan Connor told The Daily Beast.
“When she started getting a lot of closer scrutiny, I think a lot of people got freaked out about whether she could win in a general election,” said longtime supporter Alexis Roblan, 35. “And I know that a lot of people I know in my life had a moment of, “Oh my god, can a woman actually win?’”
According to Albert Einstein College of Medicine professor Karen Bonuck, the criticism Warren has received over her Medicare for All proposal smacks of sexism.
“Bernie Sanders has not given that level of detail, but no one’s on his tail,” she said. “That’s absolute misogyny.”
“Sexism will undoubtedly have an effect on Warren’s campaign,” the Daily Beast’s Emily Shugerman writes. “While women leaders have been shown to be more effective for their constituents, an Ipsos/Daily Beast poll conducted this summer found only 33 percent of Democratic voters thought their neighbors would be comfortable with a female president. And in a recent New York Times poll, 40 percent of voters said they agreed that most of the women running for president just weren’t that likable.”
Read more at The Daily Beast.
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren fans have a theory about why her popularity is sagging
After experiencing a surge of popularity over the summer, Elizabeth Warren's campaign has faltered in recent weeks with polls sagging and fund raising taking a dive as well.
During a rally this Tuesday, Warren fans gave their thoughts as to why her popularity is fading. According to many of them, there's one culprit: sexism.
“I think it’s because the men are going after her because she’s too smart," 68-year-old Susan Connor told The Daily Beast.
2020 Election
New poll shows which candidates would make Democratic primary voters most – and least – ‘disappointed’ if they won
A new Economist/YouGov poll slices and dices the 2020 Democratic primary in many different ways, but one of the most interesting questions it asks is which candidate winning the nomination would make likely primary voters the most upset.
“Are there any presidential candidates that you would be disappointed if they became the Democratic nominee?” asks the poll of 1500 U.S. adults, registered voters who say they will vote in the Democratic Presidential primary or caucus in 2020.
2020 Election
After Biden offers ‘no comment’ response to Middle East escalation, critics suggest: How about ‘No War with Iran’
"If your candidate right now is saying anything other than 'the US cannot go to war with Iran and should de-escalate immediately,' they shouldn't be your candidate."
While peace advocates and his more progressive 2020 rivals remain outspoken in their demand for deescalation and telling President Donald Trump to end his reckless march to war, former Vice President Joe Biden is being chided for issuing a weak-tea response after Iranian missiles hit U.S. military bases in Iraq Tuesday night—a direct retaliatory strike following last week's U.S. assassination of top military leader Qasem Soleimani.