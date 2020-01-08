Elizabeth Warren fans have a theory about why her popularity is sagging

After experiencing a surge of popularity over the summer, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has faltered in recent weeks with polls sagging and fund raising taking a dive as well.

During a rally this Tuesday, Warren fans gave their thoughts as to why her popularity is fading. According to many of them, there’s one culprit: sexism.

“I think it’s because the men are going after her because she’s too smart,” 68-year-old Susan Connor told The Daily Beast.

“When she started getting a lot of closer scrutiny, I think a lot of people got freaked out about whether she could win in a general election,” said longtime supporter Alexis Roblan, 35. “And I know that a lot of people I know in my life had a moment of, “Oh my god, can a woman actually win?’”

According to Albert Einstein College of Medicine professor Karen Bonuck, the criticism Warren has received over her Medicare for All proposal smacks of sexism.

“Bernie Sanders has not given that level of detail, but no one’s on his tail,” she said. “That’s absolute misogyny.”

“Sexism will undoubtedly have an effect on Warren’s campaign,” the Daily Beast’s Emily Shugerman writes. “While women leaders have been shown to be more effective for their constituents, an Ipsos/Daily Beast poll conducted this summer found only 33 percent of Democratic voters thought their neighbors would be comfortable with a female president. And in a recent New York Times poll, 40 percent of voters said they agreed that most of the women running for president just weren’t that likable.”

