Eminem album urges gun control, sparks anger over bomb lyric
Guess who’s back?… Rapper Eminem surprised fans Friday by dropping a new album featuring a strong anti-gun violence theme but also stoking the kind of controversy that brought him fame.
On the album, one track called “Darkness” tells the story of a loner going on a shooting spree, while another song, “Unaccommodating,” has triggered outcry and muddied the veteran singer’s call for gun control.
The song references the 2017 deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, Britain, which left 22 people dead.
“But I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,” the 47-year-old artist, born Marshall Mathers, raps on the track.
The lyric was met with scorn on social media, with some users dubbing it “disgusting” and “trash.”
The new album, called “Music to be Murdered by,” features appearances from the late rapper Juice WRLD, along with Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak and regular collaborator singer Skylar Grey.
Dr. Dre is credited throughout as a producer.
Eminem released his last album “Kamikaze” in 2018 in a similar sudden fashion. That album included several attacks on President Donald Trump.
The rapper also released Friday a video for “Darkness” that featured audio and footage from the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest US gun massacre carried about by an individual in modern history.
It ends urging viewers to register to vote: “Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America,” closing text reads.
© 2020 AFP
WATCH: Trump whines to LSU players about being impeached while insisting ‘you’ve got a good president’
President Donald Trump on Friday hosted members of the national champion Louisiana State University football team at the White House -- and he immediately took the opportunity to whine about being impeached.
"You've got a good [president] now, even though they're trying to impeach the son of a bitch!" Trump said, referring to himself. "Can you believe that? Can you believe that? We've got the greatest economy we've ever had... we got the greatest military, we rebuilt it, we took out those terrorists like... like your football team would have taken out those terrorists."
Trump then invited the entire team to come into the Oval Office for a photo op.
‘Are you kidding me?’ Monica Lewinsky reacts to Ken Starr joining Trump’s impeachment defense team
Monica Lewinsky was among those expressing shock Friday morning after it was announced that Ken Starr and Robert Ray—both of whom served as special prosecutors in the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in the 1990s—were appointed by President Donald Trump to be part of his legal defense team during the U.S. Senate's impeachment trial.
https://twitter.com/MonicaLewinsky/status/1218192875931959296
As Politico reports, Starr and Ray, along with Harvard Law School's Alan Dershowitz and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, will "serve as clean-up hitters behind White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow" for Trump's six-person team of lawyers.
CNN
Trump’s Senate trial will be ‘riddled by hypocrisy’ with Ken Starr defending him: CNN legal analyst
President Donald Trump's decision to tap former Whitewater special prosecutor Ken Starr for his impeachment defense team drew a sharp rebuke from former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on Friday.
"Whatever they do will be riddled by hypocrisy," Honig said of Trump's impeachment defense team during an appearance on CNN. "Ken Starr, the guy who spent years trying to throw a president out of office for lying about sex in a civil deposition, is now defending a president who has been impeached for trying to shake down a foreign country to interfere with an election. I don't know how you square that."