Emotional support animals would lose flying privileges under new proposed rules on service animals

Published

1 min ago

on

CHICAGO — Airlines would no longer be required to accommodate emotional support animals under new federal rules proposed Wednesday seeking to rein in passengers who try to bring their pets on board.Th…

Cook County prosecutors to take R. Kelly to trial in fall on charges involving lone adult accuser

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Lindsey Graham goes berserk at impeachment presser: ‘I’m not covering up anything, I’m exposing your hatred!’

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday excoriated Democrats for continuing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

"If I was the president, I wouldn't cooperate with these guys at all," Graham told reporters at a Senate press conference. "I wouldn't give them the time of day! They're on a crusade to destroy this man and they don't care what they destroy in the process of trying to destroy Donald Trump."

"To my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me, but I'm covering up nothing!" he continued. "I'm exposing your hatred to the point that you would destroy the institution!"

GOP’s Mark Meadows sputters as he clashes with CNN reporter over allowing witnesses at Trump’s trial

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Speaking with CNN's Dana Bash this Wednesday, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) acknowledged that he's now one of the newest members of President Trump's defense team and pushed back on questions surrounding the Republicans' resistance to calling witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial, saying that Democrats' desire to call witnesses this late in the game is indicative that their case is not as "indisputable" as they think.

"You don't impeach a president and then go on a fishing expedition in the Senate," Meadows said. "It's just not the way our Constitution is set up."

