Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-GOP impeachment manager ripped to shreds on CNN for ‘upside down’ defense of Trump’s conduct

Published

10 mins ago

on

On CNN Monday, two veterans of the impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton clashed over whether President Donald Trump was guilty of impeachable offenses.

“My view is that the phrase that the president’s lawyers included in their six-page answer over the weekend is absolutely ironclad, perfectly correct,” said Bob Barr, a former House impeachment manager against Clinton. “The language in the Constitution says very clearly that the only basis on which a president can be impeached and removed from office is treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. You have to have a crime. And no matter how much rhetoric you put around that to try and get around it, that is a fact, a legal fact, you have to have a crime.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“First off, impeachment is not judicially reviewable,” shot back former Democratic House counsel Julian Epstein. “Secondly, without turning this program into a constitutional law seminar, the overwhelming weight of constitutional opinion here is that you don’t need a specific crime. When the impeachment clause was adopted, there weren’t federal crimes that existed at that time, or very few … I think bob’s view, with all due respect to him, would be an extreme minority view, certainly amongst constitutional experts.”

“If it were me … I would have included bribery in the actual articles, the House managers chose not to,” added Epstein. “But you don’t have to have that in order for it to be impeachable, and it’s certainly not judicially reviewable.”

“If, in fact, the House managers and the House Democrats at large believed that the president did obstruct justice, and/or committed bribery, then they should have included those offenses in the articles,” replied Barr. “They didn’t, and they are therefore defective on their face.”

“Alexander Hamilton’s Federalist Paper No. 65 says, he defines high crimes and misdemeanors in that, saying ‘those offenses which proceed from the conduct of public men, or, in other words, the abuse or violation of some public trust,'” cut in anchor Jim Sciutto. “Does that imply that defining what abuse or violation of public trust is, is a congressional call?”

“No, only to the extent that one can argue whether or not a specific crime that is alleged rises to the level of a high crime or misdemeanor,” said Barr. “Simply because the president violates a law does not mean he should be impeached. The argument, though, is not whether or not a crime has to be alleged, that is to me clear on its face, the only question is whether or not a particular crime rises to an impeachable level.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just think it is extraordinary,” said Epstein. “I know bob, I like him, I think he’s a very honorable guy, but for the Republican managers in the 1999 impeachment to argue that a perjurious statement in a civil case on a nonmaterial fact was impeachable in the case of Clinton, and in the case of Trump, where you have the president using his official office, using security aid to a foreign country, withholding that in order to induce them to interfere into our election, that is not an impeachable offense? That just seems to me that the founding fathers would be turning over in their graves if they heard that kind of upside down, you know, black is white kind of argument. That is absurd on its face.”

“The very notion that our founding fathers had with respect to what an impeachable offense is, is the president using his office corruptly?” continued Epstein. “That’s exactly what the founding fathers were thinking about. Using your office in a corrupt way, in particular to induce foreign interference in our domestic political affairs, that’s exactly the kind of thing that our founding fathers had in mind when they included the impeachment clause in the Constitution.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Not supposed to be that way!’ Bitter Trump whines about Senate possibly letting John Bolton testify

Published

4 mins ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday whined about the Senate potentially letting former national security adviser John Bolton testify during his impeachment trial.

"They didn’t want John Bolton and others in the House," the president wrote on Twitter. "They were in too much of a rush. Now they want them all in the Senate. Not supposed to be that way!"

In reality, the House impeachment investigators tried to get Bolton to testify during their inquiry, but he refused to appear unless he got legal clearance to do so. However, Bolton has now offered to testify before the Senate even though he did not comply with House requests to do the same.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-GOP impeachment manager ripped to shreds on CNN for ‘upside down’ defense of Trump’s conduct

Published

8 mins ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

On CNN Monday, two veterans of the impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton clashed over whether President Donald Trump was guilty of impeachable offenses.

"My view is that the phrase that the president's lawyers included in their six-page answer over the weekend is absolutely ironclad, perfectly correct," said Bob Barr, a former House impeachment manager against Clinton. "The language in the Constitution says very clearly that the only basis on which a president can be impeached and removed from office is treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. You have to have a crime. And no matter how much rhetoric you put around that to try and get around it, that is a fact, a legal fact, you have to have a crime."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump and Ben Carson are destroying one of MLK’s most enduring legacies

Published

26 mins ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Fair Housing Act just days after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King -- and President Donald Trump's Housing secretary wants to undo that legacy.

The 1968 law hasn't been able to undo the harm from government-sanctioned housing segregation, which still feeds today's wealth and racial inequality, but the Department of Housing and Urban Development wants to remove a protection for black owners who pay unfairly high property taxes, reported the New York Times.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image