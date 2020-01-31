Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Republican congressman heaps scorn on Senate GOP for rubber stamping Trump’s ‘mobster’ presidency

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bob Inglis, a former Republican congressman from South Carolina, had some blunt words for Republican Senators who are poised to acquit President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

Writing on Twitter, Inglis recalled a time that someone had come to him asking for a “favor” that he said was strikingly similar to the “favor” that Trump asked of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In one of my reelections I met with a guy who asked me to ‘do him a favor,'” he reveals. “He slid a folder across the table to me, saying he wanted to get a contract with this company. From the context, it was clear that he was promising a quid pro quo: You help me get into that company; I’ll get you lots of money for your campaign. He was a very connected guy. I knew that he could get me lots of money.”

Inglis then explained why he didn’t hesitate before turning down the offer.

“I left that lunch, dropped the folder in the trash and never spoke to the man again,” he writes. “I’ve lived a fairly sheltered life, but know mobster talk when I hear it. Can the Senate not hear it?”

See the whole thread below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Taylor Swift fires off a surprisingly harsh attack on ‘Trump in a wig’ Marsha Blackburn in new documentary

Published

27 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

In her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana, singer Taylor Swift takes aim at Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn and compares her to Trump in a scene where the entertainer is shown reacting to Blackburn's victory in the 2018 race that saw her become the first female senator to represent Tennessee --  a state that both Swift and Blackburn call home.

"She gets to be the first female senator in Tennessee, and she's Trump in a wig," Swift says. "She represents no female interests. She won by being a female applying to the kind of female males want us to be in a horrendous 1950s world."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Give up the fantasy that the GOP can be rescued’: Conservative lashes party for selling out to Trump

Published

52 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Anticipating that the Republican-controlled Senate will shut down the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without ever hearing a witness and then move on to giving him a pass despite evidence of corruption, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin declared her former party unsalvageable.

In a column for the Washington Post, the longtime political pundit suggested that Republicans could have at least gone through the motions of hearing witnesses knowing that there would never be enough votes -- a two-thirds majority -- to oust the president from the Oval Office.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is on the brink of entering a horrifying new phase of his presidency

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

I don't think anyone in the country ever believed that two-thirds of the Senate would vote to remove Donald Trump from office in his impeachment trial. When the president famously said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any votes, he wasn't kidding, at least when it comes to GOP officials. He has an iron grip on his party.From the first moment of the trial, it's been obvious that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's only organizing principle was to prevent the hearing of witnesses and get the trial over with as soon as possible. John Bolton's announcement that he was willing to testify before the Senate under subpoena presented a slight bump in the road, which McConnell finessed easily with his gambit to put off the issue until the end of the trial. When the New York Times reported that Bolton's testimony would directly implicate the president, McConnell put the squeeze on any wavering GOP senators and as of Thursday night, it appeared clear that there would not be enough votes to allow him to testify.

Continue Reading
 
 