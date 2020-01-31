Ex-Republican congressman heaps scorn on Senate GOP for rubber stamping Trump’s ‘mobster’ presidency

Bob Inglis, a former Republican congressman from South Carolina, had some blunt words for Republican Senators who are poised to acquit President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

Writing on Twitter, Inglis recalled a time that someone had come to him asking for a “favor” that he said was strikingly similar to the “favor” that Trump asked of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In one of my reelections I met with a guy who asked me to ‘do him a favor,'” he reveals. “He slid a folder across the table to me, saying he wanted to get a contract with this company. From the context, it was clear that he was promising a quid pro quo: You help me get into that company; I’ll get you lots of money for your campaign. He was a very connected guy. I knew that he could get me lots of money.”

Inglis then explained why he didn’t hesitate before turning down the offer.

“I left that lunch, dropped the folder in the trash and never spoke to the man again,” he writes. “I’ve lived a fairly sheltered life, but know mobster talk when I hear it. Can the Senate not hear it?”

See the whole thread below.

In one of my reelections I met with a guy who asked me to "do him a favor." He slid a folder across the table to me, saying he wanted to get a contract with this company. From the context, it was clear that he was promising a quid pro quo: — Bob Inglis (@bobinglis) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I left that lunch, dropped the folder in the trash and never spoke to the man again. I've lived a fairly sheltered life, but know mobster talk when I hear it. Can the Senate not hear it? — Bob Inglis (@bobinglis) January 31, 2020