Facebook may pay Illinois users a couple of hundred dollars each in $550 million privacy settlement
CHICAGO — Facebook will pay $550 million to Illinois users to settle allegations that its facial tagging feature violated their privacy rights.The settlement — which could amount to a couple of hundre…
Commentary
A historian explains how Senate Republicans are ignoring the Founders’ intent for impeachment
Senators will soon decide whether to dismiss the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump without hearing any witnesses. In making this decision, I believe they should consider words spoken at the Constitutional Convention, when the Founders decided that an impeachment process was needed to provide a “regular examination,” to quote Benjamin Franklin.
A critical debate took place on July 20, 1787, which resulted in adding the impeachment clause to the U.S. Constitution. Franklin, the oldest and probably wisest delegate at the Constitutional Convention, said that when the president falls under suspicion, a “regular and peaceable inquiry” is needed.
‘Inexplicable devotion to a con man’: DOJ veterans repulsed by Bill Barr’s latest ‘tone deaf’ praise of Trump
William Barr has had a much better relationship with President Donald Trump than former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who infuriated the president by recusing himself from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. In contrast to Sessions (who Trump fired after the 2018 midterms), Barr has turned out to be a devout and unwavering Trump supporter — and Trump’s current attorney general had high praise for him during an interview with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Catholic archbishop of New York. But some people in the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), according to Business Insider’s Sonam Sheth, believe that Barr was inappropriately obsequious in his comments.
Damning montage of Trump asking foreign countries to help him win elections shown at impeachment trial
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) on Thursday showed a damning montage of President Donald Trump publicly asking foreign countries to help him win elections.
The video, which was shown during the president's impeachment trial in the Senate, started out with a clip of Trump in 2016 asking the Russian government to release emails they may have stolen from Hillary Clinton's email server.
"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," he said. "I think you would be rewarded mightily by our press."
The video then cuts to Trump telling ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he'd be willing to hear out any foreign government that came to him offering dirt on his 2020 rival. After that, the video shows a text quote of Trump's infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he asks him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.