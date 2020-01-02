FBI records show the DOJ is gearing up to prosecute Andrew McCabe: report

According to newly-released records from the Justice Department’s Inspector General investigation into Andrew McCabe, a criminal prosecution could be in store for the former FBI Deputy Director, the Washington Examiner reports.

The previously-secret records were released after the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report cited multiple instances where McCabe “lacked candor” with former FBI Director James Comey and other government officials in regards to him being the source of leaks to the Wall Street Journal regarding an FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and the Clinton Foundation.

McCabe was fired and is currently suing the DOJ for wrongful termination, claiming his firing was orchestrated by President Trump.

