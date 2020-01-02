FBI records show the DOJ is gearing up to prosecute Andrew McCabe: report
According to newly-released records from the Justice Department’s Inspector General investigation into Andrew McCabe, a criminal prosecution could be in store for the former FBI Deputy Director, the Washington Examiner reports.
The previously-secret records were released after the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report cited multiple instances where McCabe “lacked candor” with former FBI Director James Comey and other government officials in regards to him being the source of leaks to the Wall Street Journal regarding an FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and the Clinton Foundation.
McCabe was fired and is currently suing the DOJ for wrongful termination, claiming his firing was orchestrated by President Trump.
Read the full report over at the Washington Examiner.
Susan Collins hammered in brutal column for pretending like she’s concerned about McConnell’s sham trial
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is trying to have it both ways, saying she is frustrated with Senate Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) leadership on the impeachment trial. Yet, Collins has done nothing to indicate she will vote with Democrats in demanding a legitimate trial with witnesses.
In an op-ed for the African-American news and opinion site "The Root," Stephen Crockett Jr. makes the case that every once in awhile Collins acts like a politician willing to hear all sides. "It's a masterful piece of work," he said, before calling out the Maine Senator for being a fraud.
Defense secretary warns Iran to be a ‘normal country’ after supreme leader tweets back at Trump
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday warned Iran to become a "normal country" after its Supreme Leader lashed out at President Donald Trump on Twitter.
In responding to a tweet from Trump, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei insisted that the U.S. president "can’t do anything" to Iran.
"If you were logical – which you’re not – you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan have made nations hate you," Khamenei added.
Esper addressed the remarks during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC.