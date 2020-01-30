Federal judge finds Texas in violation of voting law
Finding Texas in violation of federal law, a U.S. judge gave civil rights lawyers a small win Thursday — fueling hopes of a wider victory in a continuing fight over the state’s online voter registrati…
‘There is no need for more evidence’: Lamar Alexander announces his opposition to impeachment witnesses
Sen. Lamar Alexander (D-TN) released a statement on his views on impeachment witnesses on Thursday evening.
Alexander is not running for re-election, which has made him one of the most closely-watched senators on the issue of whether witnesses will be called as they have been in every other impeachment trial.
Late Thursday evening, Alexander announced he would be voting no.
Here is his explanation:
Biden raps Trump as Iowa goes down to the wire
Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden went on the attack Thursday against Donald Trump, campaigning in Iowa hours before the US president jets in to divert attention ahead of the state's first-in-the-nation vote.
"I can hardly wait to debate this man," the former vice president told a crowd in Waukee, a whistlestop on his weeklong bus tour across the state.
Candidates battling to challenge Trump in November's elections are locked in a tight race days before the caucuses in Iowa, where candidates are barnstorming the state, countless volunteers are knocking on doors seeking to sway undecided voters, and political advertising is carpet-bombing the airwaves.