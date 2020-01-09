Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida man arrested after threatening to avenge Suleimani by killing Trump and ‘blowing up’ Broward County: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Chauncy Lump, a 26-year-old security guard in South Florida, has been arrested on charges of threatening the president and making a false bomb threat.

Lump, who is employed by Sunstates Security, allegedly issued a seven-minute broadcast on Facebook Live, referring to the slain Iranian military general Qassim Suleimani as his “leader,” and threatening to kill President Donald Trump and to “blow up” Broward County. During the broadcast, according to the Secret Service, Lump reportedly wore a towel wrapped around his head “like a turban” and clutched a loaded AK-47, while playing music that appeared “to originate in the Middle East.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook forwarded the threatening video to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, and the next day Lump was arrested by federal authorities. He claims that the whole thing was a joke.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida man arrested after threatening to avenge Suleimani by killing Trump and ‘blowing up’ Broward County: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Chauncy Lump, a 26-year-old security guard in South Florida, has been arrested on charges of threatening the president and making a false bomb threat.

Lump, who is employed by Sunstates Security, allegedly issued a seven-minute broadcast on Facebook Live, referring to the slain Iranian military general Qassim Suleimani as his "leader," and threatening to kill President Donald Trump and to "blow up" Broward County. During the broadcast, according to the Secret Service, Lump reportedly wore a towel wrapped around his head "like a turban" and clutched a loaded AK-47, while playing music that appeared "to originate in the Middle East."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans join with Democrats in historic vote to rein in Trump and stop his war with Iran

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

Congress voted to check President Donald Trump's war powers Thursday afternoon and members of both parties agreed to the measure. Eight Democrats voted against the measure and three Republicans and one Independent voted for it. The final vote county was 224 in favor and 194 against and 13 members not voting.

Much to Trump's chagrin, Republicans said that the claim of an "imminent threat" was specious at best.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani calls for Supreme Court to rule impeachment unconstitutional in deranged column

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani penned a bizarre column in the right-wing Daily Caller, urging the Supreme Court to step in and rule impeachment "unconstitutional."

"House Democrats have put our constitutional government in grave danger by attempting to rewrite the carefully calibrated separation of powers under our Constitution and usurping powers not granted to the House," wrote Giuliani. "They have brought Alexander Hamilton’s nightmare of an entirely partisan impeachment to fruition and are making a mockery of fair proceedings."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image