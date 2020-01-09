Florida man arrested after threatening to avenge Suleimani by killing Trump and ‘blowing up’ Broward County: report

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Chauncy Lump, a 26-year-old security guard in South Florida, has been arrested on charges of threatening the president and making a false bomb threat.

Lump, who is employed by Sunstates Security, allegedly issued a seven-minute broadcast on Facebook Live, referring to the slain Iranian military general Qassim Suleimani as his “leader,” and threatening to kill President Donald Trump and to “blow up” Broward County. During the broadcast, according to the Secret Service, Lump reportedly wore a towel wrapped around his head “like a turban” and clutched a loaded AK-47, while playing music that appeared “to originate in the Middle East.”

Facebook forwarded the threatening video to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, and the next day Lump was arrested by federal authorities. He claims that the whole thing was a joke.