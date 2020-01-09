Footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s cell during first suicide attempt ‘permanently deleted’: prosecutors

Video footage that was taken from outside accused billionaire child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell during his first attempt at suicide has been “permanently deleted,” reports NBC News’ Tom Winter.

Citing a new filing from federal prosecutors, Winter reports that the footage was deleted “because [the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan] saved video from the wrong tier of the jail and not the tier Epstein was on.”

NBC News: Federal prosecutors say that video taken from outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell the night of his FIRST suicide attempt in July has been permanently deleted because MCC saved video from the wrong tier of the jail and not the tier Epstein was on, a filing says. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 9, 2020

Attorney General Bill Barr this past November said that he had seen direct evidence that Epstein took his own life, and he described the circumstances surrounding his death as “perfect storm of screw-ups” that occurred at his detention facility over the summer.