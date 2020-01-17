Fox & Friends floats impeachment conspiracy theory about GAO findings of Trump crimes against Ukraine
“Fox & Friends” assured viewers they could ignore a federal watchdog agency’s findings that President Donald Trump broke the law by withholding Ukraine aid.
The nonpartisan the Government Accountability Office found the White House Office of Management and Budget violated the law by freezing $400 million in congressionally approved military aid, but the Fox News hosts suggested the agency was only trying to hurt the president.
“Do you think it’s just a coincidence that that news would drop exactly the same day the (impeachment) trial started?” said co-host Steve Doocy.
Co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Ainsley Earhardt agreed, and accepted administration denials at face value.
“A senior administration official said they are doing this so they can insert themselves into the impeachment when there is so much media attention,” Earhardt said. “If you look at all the networks, and we’re going to go through it in a moment, and their coverage of the impeachment trial, they love to hear this. They love to hear that this watchdog agency, they love to hear that they have determined that the president violated the law when it withheld that aid to Ukraine.”
“However the Office of Management and Budget disagrees with it,” she added. “They say the president has a right to do this.”
Hegseth complained about the unfairness of it all, and urged viewers to vote Republican to save the president.
“It’s the impeachment that never ends and never will end,” he said. “I would argue, even all the way through November, should the president win re-election, may never end, either, unless the House, the majority of the House changes hands, which becomes important.”
GOP senators are questioning allegiance to Trump as impeachment becomes a reality: Morning Joe panel
According to members of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" panel, Donald Trump may see more defections by previously supportive Republican senators now that the impeachment of the president has become a reality and their conduct will be scrutinized by voters back home.
Speaking with columnist David Ignatius, host Joe Scarborough noted that multiple Republican senators -- including several who are retiring -- are going soft on defending the president and may be inclined to allowing multiple witnesses who could damage the president.
"David Ignatius, you know, we've known Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) and Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) both of us, for a long time. and as they coming to the end of their careers," Scarborough began. "I would think [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell would be concerned that these gentlemen would vote their conscience and not just blindly follow Donald Trump and would vote to have a fair, open hearing and trial and get this new evidence that's coming in, that's come in since the House impeached."
Iran’s supreme leader says Trump is a ‘clown’ who will betray Iranians
Iran’s supreme leader said President Donald Trump is a “clown” who only pretends to support the Iranian people but will “push a poisonous dagger” into their backs, as he struck a defiant tone in his first Friday sermon in Tehran in eight years.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the mass funerals for Iran’s top general, who was killed in a US airstrike earlier this month, show that the Iranian people support the Islamic Republic despite its recent trials. He said the “cowardly” killing of Soleimani had taken out the most effective commander in the battle against the Islamic State group.
With David Bernhardt running Trump’s Interior Dept, former corporate clients are lavishing tens of millions in new lobby spending
"The corruption is absolutely shameless."
More than a dozen former lobbying clients of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt have spent nearly $30 million convincing the Trump administration to do the bidding of the fossil fuel industry, according to a new report by Public Citizen.
The government watchdog released its study, entitled "Bernhardt Buddies," on Thursday after examining lobbying records and Bernhardt's recusals due to conflicts of interest. The former oil and gas lobbyist infamously had such a long list of companies he officially had to avoid working with when he was serving as a deputy at the Interior Department, that he carried the list around on index cards.