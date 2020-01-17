Fox & Friends floats impeachment conspiracy theory about GAO findings of Trump crimes against Ukraine

“Fox & Friends” assured viewers they could ignore a federal watchdog agency’s findings that President Donald Trump broke the law by withholding Ukraine aid.

The nonpartisan the Government Accountability Office found the White House Office of Management and Budget violated the law by freezing $400 million in congressionally approved military aid, but the Fox News hosts suggested the agency was only trying to hurt the president.

“Do you think it’s just a coincidence that that news would drop exactly the same day the (impeachment) trial started?” said co-host Steve Doocy.

Co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Ainsley Earhardt agreed, and accepted administration denials at face value.

“A senior administration official said they are doing this so they can insert themselves into the impeachment when there is so much media attention,” Earhardt said. “If you look at all the networks, and we’re going to go through it in a moment, and their coverage of the impeachment trial, they love to hear this. They love to hear that this watchdog agency, they love to hear that they have determined that the president violated the law when it withheld that aid to Ukraine.”

“However the Office of Management and Budget disagrees with it,” she added. “They say the president has a right to do this.”

Hegseth complained about the unfairness of it all, and urged viewers to vote Republican to save the president.

“It’s the impeachment that never ends and never will end,” he said. “I would argue, even all the way through November, should the president win re-election, may never end, either, unless the House, the majority of the House changes hands, which becomes important.”

Fox & Friends floats a conspiracy theory that the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office is anti-Trump: "Do you think it's just a coincidence that that news would drop exactly the same day the [impeachment] trial started?" pic.twitter.com/19K9gXSwEN — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 17, 2020