Fox News host Laura Ingraham suggests Nancy Pelosi has ‘dementia’ over handling of Trump impeachment
Fox News host Laura Ingraham implied that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi may have “dementia” while criticizing the Democrat for misquoting President Donald Trump’s July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which has played a key role in the president’s impeachment.
“How about the fact that the speaker did — you know, she pulled an Adam Schiff [a reference to the California Democrat and House Intelligence Committee chairman] and misquoted the original transcript,” Ingraham told her guest Robert Ray, a lawyer who succeeded Ken Starr as head of the Office of the Independent Counsel from 1999 to 2002. “The president never said, ‘Do me a favor.’ He said, ‘Do us a favor, though’ — meaning the American taxpayer, the American people. She, as the House Speaker, misstated what was said on that call.”
She added, “That in and of itself indicates bad faith, or just sheer incompetence, or dementia. I don’t know which one of those, but I wouldn’t take this seriously for one second. It’s a fraudulent impeachment, and they should call it as such. They can call it articles of impeachment. If I were the senate, Mitch McConnell, I would say these aren’t articles of impeachment. This is a fraud on the American public.”
Later during the interview she referred to Pelosi’s actions as “a joke” and argued that “they didn’t like the transcript, so then they just keep misquoting it. That’s really convenient. What a joke.”
The Senate Majority Leader has indicated that he will not allow the president to be convicted in the Senate. Last month McConnell said that Senate Republicans would engage in “total coordination” with the White House during an impeachment trial, adding that “there will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.” One of the Senate’s most influential Republicans, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, has also said, “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here. What I see coming, happening today, is just partisan nonsense.”
Ingraham has frequently attacked Trump’s impeachment. On a day in November when America’s top diplomat in Ukraine testified that the president had attempted to pressure that country into probing his political opponents, Ingraham and guest Raymond Arroyo mocked the notion that there had been any “bombshell” testimony and described Schiff as having a “priggish” presentation and “cat eyes.”
A month before that, Ingraham accused Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified that he had repeatedly objected to Trump’s phone call to Ukraine, of having dual loyalties. “Col. Vindman emigrated from Ukraine along with his family when he was a child and is fluent in Ukrainian and Russian,” Ingraham said. “Ukrainian officials sought advice from him about how to deal with Mr. Giuliani, though they typically communicated in English.”
She added, “We have a U.S. national security official who is advising Ukraine while working inside the White House, apparently against the president’s interest. And, usually, they spoke in English. Isn’t that kind of an interesting angle on this story?”
Trump can’t ‘ignore laws passed by Congress’: Legal experts agree with feds that Trump broke the law
After the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) declared that President Trump violated federal law by withholding military aid to Ukraine, the folks over at Law&Crime reached out to some legal experts to get their thoughts on the matter.
On Thursday, the GAO stated that faithful execution of the law "does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” adding that the Trump administration "withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted."
2020 Election
Trump ridiculed as a ‘big baby’ for showing kids a map of 2016 results: ‘It’s his blankie’
President Donald Trump was blasted as a "baby" for apparently worrying about his legitimacy after two articles of impeachment were transmitted from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate.
During an Oval Office event on "constitutional prayer in public schools," Trump had a large map on his desk showing the 2016 election, with red showing areas won by Trump and blue showing areas won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic Party nominee.
The map, however, is misleading as it shows the election results by area. But land does not vote, people do. And despite the largely-red map, Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 2,868,686 votes.
Lev Parnas’ lawyer releases video of Trump talking with Parnas — after president says he never spoke with him
President Donald Trump said in a press availability Thursday that he'd never spoken to Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas. It was less than one hour later that Paras' lawyer released a video showing the two men talking.
"I don't know him," says Pres Trump of Lev Parnas. Says he may have taken photos with him, "which I do with thousands of people, including people today that I didn't meet." Trump went on to say the Parnas allegations are "a big hoax." And he doesn't think he's ever spoken to Parnas.
Previously, Trump said that he never met Parnas until a trove of photos were released of the two men together at various different events over the years.