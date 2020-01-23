Fox News’ senior political analyst admits that impeachment could hurt Trump’s political standing
Brit Hume, the senior political analyst for Fox News, told his colleague Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night that he does not believe impeachment will help President Donald Trump’s political standing, even though that is a popular conservative talking point.
“Well, it’s possible,” Hume said after Carlson suggested that Trump could benefit from a backlash against his impeachment, similar to what happened with former President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s. “But remember this: One of the things that we heard about Bill Clinton a lot — and we’ve heard about Donald Trump — is the accusation that he’s a liar. Well, let’s just assume for sake of discussion that he’s a liar. So was Clinton. The difference between them was that Bill Clinton was a guy who could, you know, he could pee down your leg, and tell you it’s raining and you’d believe him. He was likable. He was convincing, and so on.”
Hume added that “as a teller of tall tales, I don’t think Trump is as gifted as he is. And I don’t think he’s as popular. For example, a president with all this scandal that surrounded him — President Clinton, he had a great economy going and that buoyed his standing in a way that this great economy we have now does not seem to have buoyed this president’s standing.”
Hume pointed out that many people view Trump as “obnoxious,” and though Clinton was not eligible to run for re-election in the contest after his impeachment (he was already in his second term), the Democrat who ran in Clinton’s stead seemed to have been harmed by the impeachment controversy.
“It was Al Gore,” Hume told Carlson. “And what did president Bush run on? He ran principally on restoring honor and decency. Or I forgot the exact words — honor, integrity or something like that in the Oval Office. That proved to be a winning message, and you can see why: It wasn’t really about Al Gore. It was about Clinton.”
A recent CNN survey conducted by SSRS found that a majority of respondents think that senators should vote to remove Trump from office. In addition, 69 percent of respondents — as well as 48 percent of Republicans — think new witnesses should be called during the trial.
Overall, only eight percent of Republicans think Trump should be removed from office. By contrast, 89 percent of Democrats and 48 percent of independents think Trump should be removed.
Trump was impeached last month after it was revealed that he withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine while pressuring President Volodymyr Zelensky into opening investigations into his political rivals. The president has maintained that the two events were unrelated, though his critics have accused him of abusing the powers of his office. Trump is one of three presidents to have been impeached, with the other two being Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon was almost impeached but resigned before that could happen.
Watch the full video below via Fox News:
CNN
Carl Bernstein: There are 7-9 ‘wobbly’ Republicans who want witnesses but Mitch McConnell is trying to block them
In a CNN panel discussion Wednesday, notorious Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein revealed that there are seven to nine Republican senators who are wavering after the compelling argument that the House has provided for the impeachment. The problem, however, is that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is refusing to allow any break from the party line.
"I think this is a hugely damaging narrative that was laid out today, and that Mitch McConnell understands, and has understood for a while that this hugely damaging narrative was going to affect his members," said Bernstein. "And that his strategy -- I've talked to some Republicans about this -- #MidnightMitch is to wear out his own members so that they don't vote for more witnesses because there are six, seven, eight, nine wobbly Republicans."
CNN
Conservative says Republicans won’t want to stop confirming right-wing judges just to hear witnesses in impeachment
Conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings was asked about Sen. John Kennedy's (R-LA) comments that most senators were hearing the facts of the trial for the first time Wednesday night.
“I’ve learned a lot. Everybody has. Senators didn’t know the case,” Kennedy admitted. “They really didn’t.”
He claimed that nine out of ten senators learned something new and the tenth is lying.
Jennings dismissed the information, saying that whatever happens in the trial, senators won't want to "shut down the Senate" just to hear witnesses. He claimed that President Donald Trump's legal team would make that argument to the senators.
CNN
Jason Crow lays out the human cost of Trump’s Ukraine scheme — citing his military experience
On the second day of the impeachment trial, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a veteran and one of the House impeachment managers, clearly laid out the risk that President Donald Trump's Ukraine scheme posed to human life — and drew from his own experience in the military.
"I know something about counter-battery radar," said Crow. "In 2005 I was an Army Ranger serving in a special operations task force in Afghanistan. We were at a remote operating base along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. And frequently, the insurgents that we were fighting would launch rockets and missiles onto our small base. But luckily we were provided with counter-battery radar. The 20, 30, 40 seconds before those rockets and mortars rained down on us, an alarm would sound, and we would run out from our tents and jump into our concrete bunkers and wait for the attack to end. This is not a theoretical exercise, and the Ukrainians know it."