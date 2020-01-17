Quantcast
Furious Trump grilling aides on how impeachment is playing with voters: report

2 hours ago

According to a report in the New York Times, a furious Donald Trump spent Thursday afternoon huddled with close White House aides worrying how voters are reacting to his impeachment as it heads to a Senate trial.

Following an afternoon where he tweeted about how unfair the impeachment process has been ( “I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!” he wrote) — and snapping at reporters — the Times reports the president later bunkered down with staffers to discuss what to do next.

“The president capped his day with a meeting with several campaign aides, where he grilled them on how voters were receiving impeachment,” the Times reports. “In his conversations with advisers on Thursday, Mr. Trump repeated once again that he could not believe he was facing such a predicament as impeachment. He said he wanted people to be prepared for a motion to dismiss and has hoped for one, even though Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, has said the Senate will have to take up the matter.”

“Mr. Trump, always concerned about optics and how things play, has also expressed reservations about whether his lawyers will be aggressive enough during the televised Senate trial,” the report continues, adding, “Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign, meanwhile, used the events of the day as a fund-raising opportunity, directing voters through targeted digital ads to an ‘official impeachment defense fund,’ which acted as a portal to the campaign’s website. The message delivered from Mr. Trump online was simple: ‘FIGHT BACK.'”

You can read more here.

 

 

