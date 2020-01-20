George Conway agrees with assessment mocking Trump’s impeachment defense: ‘Reads as though it was written by a ninth-grader’
President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team has issued a six-page response to the House’s 111-page indictment. It was immediately panned by experts. Attorney George Conway, who once won a unanimous ruling in a U.S. Supreme Court case he argued, pointed to a Washington Post opinion piece that blasted the short document and called the Post’s commentary “entirely correct.”
The Washington Post’s Paul Waldman says Team Trump’s six-page defense “reads as though it was written by a ninth-grader who saw an episode of ‘Law & Order’ and learned just enough legal terms to throw them around incorrectly.”
“It makes no attempt to contest the facts, instead just asserting over and over that the president is innocent and the entire impeachment is illegitimate, calling it ‘unlawful’ and ‘constitutionally invalid,’ with no apparent understanding of what those terms mean.”
The articles of impeachment, Trump’s lawyers say, “fail to allege any crime or violation of law whatsoever, let alone ‘high Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ as required by the Constitution.” They then repeat this argument multiple times throughout a screed seemingly pitched to the Fox News hosts who will spend the coming days repeating its absurd claims.
Noting that “at the time the Constitution was written, there was no such thing as a federal criminal code,” Waldman adds, “there has never been any requirement that impeachment can only be used for violations of criminal law.”
And he notes Trump’s defense team’s arguments are “so plainly wrong as a matter of both law and logic.”
Conway, pointing to his own Washington Post op-ed, agrees with Waldman’s take:
I was being nice. This piece on Trump’s answer, by @paulwaldman1, is even better. It’s just brutal—but entirely correct. https://t.co/lX4rZUhNr7 pic.twitter.com/ZCy91AR655
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 20, 2020
‘Embarrassingly incompetent’: NAACP official scolds Kellyanne Conway who can’t explain Trump’s diss of MLK Day
Sherrilyn Ifill, who serves as president of the NAACP Defense Fund, on Monday lashed out at presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway after she could not explain what President Donald Trump was doing to mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"He's preparing for Davos," Conway said in a Monday morning interview, "and agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for and agreed with for many years, including unity."
"What an embarrassingly incompetent answer," Ifill later told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell. "There's is no answer that she can give that would be acceptable because he's doing nothing to commemorate MLK Day, and frankly, it would be hypocritical if he tried to do that."
Conservatives rage after Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright compares armed protest to Klan rally
Actor Jeffrey Wright kicked a hornet's nest of conservative fury by comparing an armed protest in Virginia to a Ku Klux Klan rally.
The star of HBO's Westworld three James Bond films mocked the Richmond gun rally in a tweet, which linked to a Washington Post article on the armed demonstration, and noted the event was scheduled on Martin Luther King Day.
“The organizers aren’t at all bothered that a gun circle jerk in Richmond, VA on #MLKDay has a Klan-rally smell to it?" Wright tweeted. "Wonder why."
Trump’s legal team calls on Senate Republicans to ‘swiftly reject’ the impeachment charges and acquit him: report
In a 110-page brief submitted to the Senate the day before his impeachment trial begins, President Trump's legal team called on Republicans to "swiftly reject" the charges against him and bring an acquittal, the New York Times reports. According to the lawyers, Trump committed no crime and is the victim of a partisan witch hunt.
Trump's lawyers labeled the impeachment effort against Trump as a “brazenly political act” that was brought about by a “rigged process” that should be rejected by the Senate. However, nowhere in the brief do they deny that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine's government to investigate his political rivals -- which is the core basis for impeachment. Instead, the lawyers argue that Trump can conduct business with foreign governments however he sees fit, adding that allegations that Trump abused his power are simply a "novel theory."