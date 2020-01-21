George Conway catches Trump lawyers in epic hypocrisy — using his own documents against him

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway busted White House counsel Pat Cipollone for hypocrisy on Tuesday.

Conway, the husband of White House counsel Kellyanne Conway, has been using his popular Twitter account to update his followers on the latest from President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Conway noted that Trump’s lawyers “have been complaining all day about being shut out of the House impeachment process.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Conway posted a letter from Cipollone to House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nader that undermines the GOP case.

In the letter, Cipollone blasted impeachment as “baseless” and a “charade” while refusing to cooperate with the inquiry.

.@realDonaldTrump’s lawyers have been complaining all day about being shut out of the House impeachment process, but here was Cipollone’s response to the House Judiciary Committee’s invitation to participate: pic.twitter.com/irhxbYZlwS — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 22, 2020