‘Getting the truth is irrelevant!’ Rick Santorum goes down in flames trying to defend Trump on CNN
Trump defender Rick Santorum went down in flames during a CNN debate on Wednesday that culminated in him admitting that the truth about President Donald Trump’s attempt to extort the Ukrainian government really doesn’t matter.
During a feisty debate with Democratic strategist Paul Begala, Santorum said that it would be a waste of time to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton because it would not change the fact that Trump is getting acquitted by the Republican-majority Senate.
“Most Republicans feel the way I feel,” he said. “Even if John Bolton’s statement is true, even if there’s more information that proves the president withheld aid, it’s — what Professor Dershowitz and Robert Ray said the other night, even if it’s true, it’s not impeachable.”
Begala, however, argued that getting Bolton to testify was necessary to get the full truth about the president’s actions.
“Swear him under oath,” he said. “You get all the evidence, you get all the facts, you get all the documents, you get all the testimony and that gets you to the truth!”
Santorum, however, disagreed.
“Getting to the truth is irrelevant, certainly for the price that it would inflict upon the Senate to have this further testimony come forward!” he said.
CNN
White House lawyers’ defense of Trump was ‘grossly misleading and a violation of ethical duties’: Preet Bharara
On CNN Tuesday, former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara pointed out that if White House lawyers had any advance knowledge of former National Security Adviser John Bolton's testimony, they had an ethical obligation not to hide it from the Senate.
"There is ... an ethical question," said Bharara. "They were asked today in a briefing, where they had a source, who was asked the question, did you review the manuscript, and they said no, we didn't review the manuscript. They were then asked where you briefed on the contents of the manuscript and they said, that's all we're going to say."
CNN
‘You are wrong!’ CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin obliterates Alan Dershowitz for insisting presidents can abuse power
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin confronted former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz with more evidence against his assertions that presidents cannot be impeached for abuse of power.
"I mean, Alan, you are equating maladministration with the abuse of power," said Toobin. "You are the only scholar who does that."
"Again, you're wrong," said Dershowitz. "Let me give you a cite. Today's New York Times," Professor Nicholas Bowie says that almost exactly. He says that maladministration, abuse of office, abuse of power — read it in The New York Times."
CNN
White House lawyers ‘failed wholeheartedly’ to address the obstruction charge: Ex-prosecutor
On CNN Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Laura Coates broke down a critical flaw in the White House legal team's argument in defense of President Donald Trump.
"The defense team's job was essentially to [say], on the one hand, it was insufficient, there was not enough here to show the president had actually done what they said," said Coates. "And when that was really unsatisfying, given all the breadth of information, they pivoted in a way to turn to why this is a problem for the future administrations, prospectively, would be a problem for a future administration."
Coates continued: "And the big thing they are hanging their hats on now is this concept of vagueness, the idea of, look, if you're going to look at impeachment as this extraordinary power, it's got to have the power to deter. Well, it can't do that if it's a general concept of wrongdoing, or if you're using the phrase of, you can't have the president above the law, well then Congress, you can't be above the law and not give some enumerated factors to show how someone could violate abuse of power or concepts in that."