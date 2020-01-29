‘Getting the truth is irrelevant!’ Rick Santorum goes down in flames trying to defend Trump on CNN

Trump defender Rick Santorum went down in flames during a CNN debate on Wednesday that culminated in him admitting that the truth about President Donald Trump’s attempt to extort the Ukrainian government really doesn’t matter.

During a feisty debate with Democratic strategist Paul Begala, Santorum said that it would be a waste of time to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton because it would not change the fact that Trump is getting acquitted by the Republican-majority Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most Republicans feel the way I feel,” he said. “Even if John Bolton’s statement is true, even if there’s more information that proves the president withheld aid, it’s — what Professor Dershowitz and Robert Ray said the other night, even if it’s true, it’s not impeachable.”

Begala, however, argued that getting Bolton to testify was necessary to get the full truth about the president’s actions.

“Swear him under oath,” he said. “You get all the evidence, you get all the facts, you get all the documents, you get all the testimony and that gets you to the truth!”

Santorum, however, disagreed.

“Getting to the truth is irrelevant, certainly for the price that it would inflict upon the Senate to have this further testimony come forward!” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.