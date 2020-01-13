Quantcast
GOP campaign chairman faces ethics complaint after his staff improperly tracked members of Congress

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Monday, NJ Hotline reported that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has filed an ethics complaint against National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN), alleging that his campaign workers improperly followed around and filmed themselves “badgering” House Democrats in taxpayer-funded offices and posted the footage to campaign accounts.

“During the past couple of months, NRCC and its own staffers or others acting on their behalf seem to have taken videos of Democratic Members in House buildings and hallways as someone badgered them with questions and posted them on NRCC’s Twitter accounts to tout the Committee’s political messaging,” wrote DCCC officials in a letter to Office of Congressional Ethics chief counsel Omar Ashmawy. “It is undisputed that a Member cannot film a campaign advertisement in a House building or hallway. It is equally undisputed that Members cannot circumvent this well-established ethics principle simply by filming a campaign advertisement for a Member’s political party arm instead of their own re-election campaign, or by hiring others to do it for them.”

The NRCC has come under a number of controversies over the past year for a series of ill-considered stunts targeting freshman Democrats, including a plot to send unwanted packages to the family of Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) to try to prove she doesn’t live in the state. The tactics of NRCC communications officials have drawn criticism from members of their own party, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who said he was “disappointed” in them.


State Department reverses ban on diplomats talking controversial group linked to Rudy Giuliani: report

7 mins ago

January 13, 2020

President Donald Trump's State Department has reversed a ban on diplomats meeting with a controversial overseas group linked to the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, according to a new report.

"At whiplash speed, the State Department is walking back an order barring American diplomats from meeting with controversial Iranian dissident groups—including one close with Trump World allies and previously designated as a terror group, the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK). The initial memo, greenlit by a career State Department employee, angered Congressional Iran hawks," The Daily Beast reported. "And the Department’s move to change its guidance has drawn cheers from them."

Trump administration backs down from designating China as a currency manipulator: report

20 mins ago

January 13, 2020

On Monday, Axios reported that President Donald Trump's Treasury Department will remove China from the list of countries designated as currency manipulators.

"China has made enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation, while promoting transparency and accountability," said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

China was first added to the list of currency manipulators in August, after the yuan dropped below a 7-to-1 dollar ratio. The designation had apparent political motivations, as China did not meet all the typical standards of currency manipulation — but it tracked with Trump's long-standing public attacks on China's currency practices, and served to escalate trade tensions between the two nations.

The Russian military is now deploying its hackers to hunt for dirt on Biden too: report

37 mins ago

January 13, 2020

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Russian military officials have moved to hack into Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company on whose board former Vice President Joe Biden's son sat.

The move suggests that the Kremlin is now also trying to hunt for the dirt on Biden that President Donald Trump tried to extort out of the Ukrainian government by withholding military aid.

"The Russian tactics are strikingly similar to what American intelligence agencies say was Russia’s hacking of emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman and the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential campaign," reported the Times. "In that case, once they had the emails, the Russians used trolls to spread and spin the material, and built an echo chamber to widen its effect."

