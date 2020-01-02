Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP congressmen are fleeing Trump’s Washington at a rapid pace — and more could soon be on the way out

Published

30 mins ago

on

Republican congressmen in 2019 announced their retirements at a historically fast pace — and more could be on the way this year.

According to analysis conducted by Roll Call, “27 House members announced they will retire” last year alone, which already was above the historic average of 23 lawmakers who announce retirements during two-year campaign cycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vast majority of retirements have come from Republicans, who similarly retired en masse during the electoral wipeout in the House of Representatives that saw Democrats gain over 40 seats in the 2018 midterm elections.

“Nine lawmakers — eight Republicans and one Democrat — are leaving districts that could be competitive races in 2020, according to Inside Elections’ race ratings,” Roll Call writes. “Their exits could be a problem for the parties looking to hold onto their seats, since incumbents tend to have advantages in name recognition and fundraising.”

Added to this, Roll Call reports, more Republican retirements could be on the way.

“Early in 2019, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee put out a ‘retirement watch’ list of 23 Republicans, most in districts the DCCC sees as potential pickup opportunities,” the publication reports. “So far, two of those lawmakers resigned and six announced their retirements.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell may conduct Trump Senate trial without articles of impeachment: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may be preparing to conduct a Senate trial before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) officially sends articles of impeachment to the Senate.

After impeaching President Donald Trump, the House has been withholding articles of impeachment to pressure McConnell into crafting a fair trial with witnesses.

But Politico reported on Thursday that Pelosi's gambit may not pay off because McConnell can likely conduct a Senate trial without articles of impeachment.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP congressmen are fleeing Trump’s Washington at a rapid pace — and more could soon be on the way out

Published

29 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

Republican congressmen in 2019 announced their retirements at a historically fast pace -- and more could be on the way this year.

According to analysis conducted by Roll Call, "27 House members announced they will retire" last year alone, which already was above the historic average of 23 lawmakers who announce retirements during two-year campaign cycles.

The vast majority of retirements have come from Republicans, who similarly retired en masse during the electoral wipeout in the House of Representatives that saw Democrats gain over 40 seats in the 2018 midterm elections.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New Ukraine docs mean the Senate must not sanction a ‘GOP-approved cover up’: Ex-prosecutor

Published

43 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, a damning new tranche of unredacted documents from Pentagon officials added more evidence that President Donald Trump personally orchestrated the Ukraine scheme, even as his own advisers feared that it may be against the law.

Writing on Twitter, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said that the new documents reveal the urgency to allow new witnesses and testimony at the Senate impeachment trial:

Anyone with common sense knows Trump is withholding witnesses & documents from Congress because they prove his impeachable conduct. Newly obtained, unredacted emails from a Trump appointee show Trump personally directed the scheme. Witnesses must testify. https://t.co/hAAaPkhC2a

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image