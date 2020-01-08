Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP lawmaker accused of backing ‘holy war’ terrorism may be ‘more popular’ than ever: columnist

Published

5 mins ago

on

Rep. Matt Shea, the Washington state Republican lawmaker who has been accused of supporting Christian nationalist domestic terrorism in a report released by the Washington House of Representatives last year, is staying afloat thanks to the efforts of hundreds of small-dollar donors.

According to Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, data from the state Public Disclosure Commission shows that Shea “has received the second-most individual campaign donations of any state House Republican, behind only the House Minority Leader, Rep. JT Wilcox.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While major donors have avoided giving Shea any cash, he’s nonetheless been racking up higher-than-average contributions from individual donors even as his career has been derailed by scandal.

The Washington Republican Party has suspended Shea from its caucus and stripped him of his committee assignments, but has shown little willingness to expel him entirely from Congress.

“It’s up to the voters who is serving as their representative,” House Republican leader Wilcox recently said, according to Westneat.

The report issued last year by the Washington House alleged that “Representative Shea, as a leader in the Patriot Movement, planned, engaged in and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States Government in three states outside the state of Washington over a three-year period.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker accused of backing ‘holy war’ terrorism may be ‘more popular’ than ever: columnist

Published

4 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Rep. Matt Shea, the Washington state Republican lawmaker who has been accused of supporting Christian nationalist domestic terrorism in a report released by the Washington House of Representatives last year, is staying afloat thanks to the efforts of hundreds of small-dollar donors.

According to Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, data from the state Public Disclosure Commission shows that Shea "has received the second-most individual campaign donations of any state House Republican, behind only the House Minority Leader, Rep. JT Wilcox."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wanted to personally make $2 million per room leasing government building: WSJ reports investors ‘balked’

Published

37 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump's schemes to make money in office does not appear to be going as planned, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal.

In October, the Trump Organization was harshly criticized after it announced it would be selling its rights to Trump International Hotel D.C.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Australia is burning — and Rupert Murdoch’s media empire is leading the climate coverup: NYT

Published

52 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Even as news of massive forest fires in Australia put the world's focus on dealing with the climate change crisis, the right-wing media empire run by Rupert Murdoch has been leading the charge to deny, deflect, and distract.

The New York Times reports that Murdoch-owned media outlets have pushed out multiple stories that downplay the role of climate change in the intensity of the fires, while also pinning the blame on groups ranging from environmentalists to arsonists.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image