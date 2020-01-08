GOP lawmaker accused of backing ‘holy war’ terrorism may be ‘more popular’ than ever: columnist

Rep. Matt Shea, the Washington state Republican lawmaker who has been accused of supporting Christian nationalist domestic terrorism in a report released by the Washington House of Representatives last year, is staying afloat thanks to the efforts of hundreds of small-dollar donors.
According to Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, data from the state Public Disclosure Commission shows that Shea “has received the second-most individual campaign donations of any state House Republican, behind only the House Minority Leader, Rep. JT Wilcox.”
While major donors have avoided giving Shea any cash, he’s nonetheless been racking up higher-than-average contributions from individual donors even as his career has been derailed by scandal.
The Washington Republican Party has suspended Shea from its caucus and stripped him of his committee assignments, but has shown little willingness to expel him entirely from Congress.
“It’s up to the voters who is serving as their representative,” House Republican leader Wilcox recently said, according to Westneat.
The report issued last year by the Washington House alleged that “Representative Shea, as a leader in the Patriot Movement, planned, engaged in and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States Government in three states outside the state of Washington over a three-year period.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.