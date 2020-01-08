GOP lawmaker accused of backing ‘holy war’ terrorism may be ‘more popular’ than ever: columnist

Rep. Matt Shea, the Washington state Republican lawmaker who has been accused of supporting Christian nationalist domestic terrorism in a report released by the Washington House of Representatives last year, is staying afloat thanks to the efforts of hundreds of small-dollar donors.

According to Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, data from the state Public Disclosure Commission shows that Shea “has received the second-most individual campaign donations of any state House Republican, behind only the House Minority Leader, Rep. JT Wilcox.”

While major donors have avoided giving Shea any cash, he’s nonetheless been racking up higher-than-average contributions from individual donors even as his career has been derailed by scandal.

The Washington Republican Party has suspended Shea from its caucus and stripped him of his committee assignments, but has shown little willingness to expel him entirely from Congress.

“It’s up to the voters who is serving as their representative,” House Republican leader Wilcox recently said, according to Westneat.

The report issued last year by the Washington House alleged that “Representative Shea, as a leader in the Patriot Movement, planned, engaged in and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States Government in three states outside the state of Washington over a three-year period.”