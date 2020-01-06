Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP lawmaker rages at reporters for pointing out that his photo of Obama with Iran’s Rouhani is fake

Published

25 mins ago

on

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), whose own family members infamously campaigned against him in 2018, had a full-fledged meltdown on Monday after a journalist informed him that he was sharing a fake photograph of former President Barack Obama meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

After reporter Daniel Medina called out Gosar for sharing a doctored photo of Obama shaking hands with Rouhani, Gosar seethed that the photograph’s authenticity wasn’t important because Obama was too nice to Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To the dim witted reporters like [Medina]: no one said this wasn’t photoshopped,” Gosar fumed. “No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person. The tweet says: ‘the world is a better place without either of them in power’.”

He then went on to trash Obama for his successful efforts to get Iran to sign an agreement that curtailed its production of nuclear weapons.

“The point remains to all but the dimmest: Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds No. 1 sponsor of terror,” he concluded. “The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better off without Rouhani.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker rages at reporters for pointing out that his photo of Obama with Iran’s Rouhani is fake

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), whose own family members infamously campaigned against him in 2018, had a full-fledged meltdown on Monday after a journalist informed him that he was sharing a fake photograph of former President Barack Obama meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

After reporter Daniel Medina called out Gosar for sharing a doctored photo of Obama shaking hands with Rouhani, Gosar seethed that the photograph's authenticity wasn't important because Obama was too nice to Iran.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pelosi won in battle to get John Bolton to answer questions before Congress: Conservative columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin responded to the news that former National Security Advisor John Bolton would testify by announcing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) the winner of the ongoing battle between Congress and the executive branch.

In a Monday column, Rubin speculated Bolton gave up "his ludicrous excuse to avoid testifying" after a judge dismissed the suit brought by his former aide Charles Kupperman, who claimed "absolute immunity." The judge in the case explained that since the House pulled their subpoena there was no reason to further the case. Bolton, however, is still under subpoena.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Totally craven’ Marco Rubio ripped to shreds after saying he’s not interested in Bolton’s testimony

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Monday drew jeers for suggesting that he's not interested in having former Trump national security adviser John Bolton testify during President Donald Trump's Senate trial.

Writing on Twitter, Rubio said that it isn't the Senate's job to elicit testimony from witnesses and should go solely on the evidence collected by the House of Representatives contained in articles of impeachment.

"The testimony and evidence considered in a Senate impeachment trial should be the same testimony and evidence the House relied upon when they passed the Articles of Impeachment," Rubio wrote. "Our job is to vote on what the House passed, not to conduct an open ended inquiry."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image