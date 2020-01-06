GOP lawmaker rages at reporters for pointing out that his photo of Obama with Iran’s Rouhani is fake

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), whose own family members infamously campaigned against him in 2018, had a full-fledged meltdown on Monday after a journalist informed him that he was sharing a fake photograph of former President Barack Obama meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

After reporter Daniel Medina called out Gosar for sharing a doctored photo of Obama shaking hands with Rouhani, Gosar seethed that the photograph’s authenticity wasn’t important because Obama was too nice to Iran.

“To the dim witted reporters like [Medina]: no one said this wasn’t photoshopped,” Gosar fumed. “No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person. The tweet says: ‘the world is a better place without either of them in power’.”

He then went on to trash Obama for his successful efforts to get Iran to sign an agreement that curtailed its production of nuclear weapons.

“The point remains to all but the dimmest: Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds No. 1 sponsor of terror,” he concluded. “The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better off without Rouhani.”

