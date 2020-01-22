GOP senator asks if he can use the decorative spittoons on the Senate floor during impeachment trial

On the second day of the Senate impeachment trial, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) caused a slight stir when the Sergeant at Arms requested he put away a pouch of chewing tobacco on his desk.

Sasse reportedly responded by asking the Sergeant at Arms whether the spittoons on the Senate floor are decorative.

A bit of color from Senate floor, per a Sasse aide: “At about 5:00pm the Sergeant at Arms asked Sasse to put away a pouch of Red Man chewing tobacco that was on his desk. Sasse asked whether or not the four remaining spittoons are decorative. We’ll see.” — Al Weaver (@alweaver22) January 23, 2020

The Senate rules place tight restrictions on what lawmakers can bring into the chamber during the impeachment proceedings. For example, the only beverages permitted in the chamber are water and milk.