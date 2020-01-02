GOP senator makes Trump sound like a toddler whom someone must ‘keep watch’ over in bizarre tweet

Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday sent out a strange tweet in which he described President Donald Trump using the same words often used to describe a toddler.

In the tweet, Grassley pleaded to have someone in the White House make Trump read a column by the Wall Street Journal’s Daniel Henninger, presumable to influence the president’s trade policy.

“Whoever keeps watch on [President Trump] at [the White House] have the economist there especially Navarro read WSJ oped by Henninger,” Grassley wrote. “This is what I’ve been preaching to the President for two years. President would benefit from reading it.”

Many of Grassley’s followers were alternately surprised, amused, or frustrated that he talked about the president like a small child while at the same time not taking personal responsibility as a member of the Senate for properly overseeing Trump’s actions.

Check out some reactions below.

Congratulations to @dandrezner on getting Chuck Grassley to effectively blurb his new book, Toddler-In-Chief! 🎉 https://t.co/N4hDcOfM9e — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 2, 2020

Grassley pleading to the daycare workers at the White House. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) January 2, 2020

Chuck, this is literally the job of Congress. Congress is supposed to keep an eye on the POTUS. — Matt (@BigotedVsBigots) January 2, 2020

“Whoever keeps watch on Trump”. Jesus — Not Outrageous Establishment Guy (@Politicalprozac) January 2, 2020

Chuck….you are a senior member of Congress in our great nation. Why dont you call #POTUS on rotary phone and tell him that. — ❄☃️SHAN☃️❄ (@sassysnarkyone) January 2, 2020

He’d also benefit from any sort of moral compass whatsoever. Mr. Grassely, I grew up in mapleton Iowa and your continued support of this vacuous human being is dangerous for my children. Please do your duty as a senator. Demand a full trial!!!! — 1919 (@khagge2) January 2, 2020

Hey Chuckie, read thishttps://t.co/RlCsHbN67T — Deborah Lee (@leepen_lee) January 2, 2020

Senator, no one's keeping watch. Hence, the criming, nepotism, and evacuation of ethics. — Leslie (@diatribestress) January 2, 2020

Even you agree he needs a babysitter lol. — Emily Doton (@Emilyisadem_) January 2, 2020

