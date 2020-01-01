Quantcast
‘Happy New Year, you’re fired’: Trump Org reportedly ousts undocumented workers — but only after making maximum use of their labor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Railing against illegal immigration and promising to build a U.S./Mexico border wall are two of the ways in which President Donald Trump fires up his base at MAGA rallies, yet media outlets ranging from the Washington Post to the Spanish-language Univision network have reported that the Trump Organization has continued to use undocumented workers in 2019 — and some of the workers who were fired from the Trump Winery in Virginia this week are alleging that they weren’t fired until extensive use had already been made of their labor.

According to Post reporters Joshua Partlow and David A. Fahrenthold, supervisors at the Trump Winery fired seven employees on Monday because they lacked legal immigration status. And two of the seven are asserting that they weren’t fired until it became convenient for the Winery, which the president’s son, Eric Trump, oversees.

One of the fired workers, Honduras native and tractor driver Omar Miranda, told the Post, “They didn’t make this decision in the summer because they needed us a lot then.” And another worker, who was interviewed on condition of anonymity, told the Post, “I think they wanted to get their product out well, the grapes, to make sure that was taken care of — and once things were slow, they could fire us all.”

Partlow and Fahrenthold report that the Trump Winery “has long relied on a couple dozen immigrants — primarily from Mexico — who legally arrive year after year on seasonal work visas, living in a dormitory on the winery property during the harvest. But there has also long been a smaller parallel staff of undocumented employees who worked at the property year-round. This was the group fired on Monday.”

Miranda’s immigration status, according to Partlow and Fahrenthold, didn’t come up until this week. His productivity was praised, and he even won $500 after Eric Trump pulled his name during a holiday raffle in early December.

Anibal Romero, an immigration lawyer who is advising Miranda, alleges that when grapes still needed to be picked, the Trump Winery was willing to overlook workers’ immigration status.

“Donald Trump has known about these workers for months,” Romero told the Post. “He waits until the fields are tended, grapes picked, wine made. He then discards them like a used paper bag — happy New Year, you’re fired.”

 

Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign to blame for Iraq embassy assault: ex-Pentagon officials

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

The ongoing assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, that is threatening the lives of diplomats there, is a direct result of a "maximum pressure" campaign waged by Donald Trump that is now blowing up in his face, reports Politico.

The report states, "As protesters tried to breach the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday, and Iraqi and American officials feuded over the necessity of recent U.S. airstrikes, critics blamed the chaos on the Trump team’s laserlike focus on cracking the Islamist regime in Iran."

‘They scream his praises’: Trump feels ‘liberated’ at Mar-A-Lago — where he mingles with true believers and ‘hangers-on’

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-A-Lago resort, where he can relax and meet with supporters and hangers-on.

The president feels "liberated" at his private club, where he's surrounded by fewer staffers and more fans, according to multiple former White House officials who spoke to Politico.

“He doesn’t have the infrastructure of the White House to really deal with — you know how difficult it is to get somebody cleared into the [White House] complex,” said one former official. “You don’t have those same concerns at Mar-a-Lago.”

A huge security camera company just had a major security breach

Published

59 mins ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

If you invest in an internet-connected security camera system, one might expect that the  makers would take security extremely seriously. After all, what consumer would invest in such a system if they were worried about hackers spying on them in their home?

This article first appeared in Salon.

Shockingly, executives at Wyze Labs, makers of a line of popular affordable security cameras, just announced that personal information from 2.4 million customers had been exposed to the public.  The breach included information like WiFi network details and customer email addresses.It is possible that an unknown third party has already these customer email addresses, making them vulnerable to spam or phishing attempts. While the company's cameras themselves seem not to have been hacked or breached directly, having the email address for a customer is often enough to be able to hack into someone's assorted internet accounts.

