Harvey Weinstein: accusers girded for ‘brutal’ trial
Ahead of the start of Harvey Weinstein’s trial Monday, AFP spoke to Gloria Allred, one of America’s best-known lawyers for sexual assault victims, to get her take on the proceedings.
Two of Allred’s clients, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and “The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra, accuse Weinstein of sexual assault and will be called to testify against him.
Here is a Q&A with the 78-year-old Allred, who has been practicing law for over four decades.
“Mr. Weinstein has a highly experienced, well-funded, small army of defense lawyers. If convicted he could potentially face a life sentence in prison. This is high stakes.
“They will try to do everything to attack the credibility of the witnesses, their motives. (They will) attack any inconsistencies, any statements they made at a prior time versus what they are saying now.
“If there is any such inconsistency, I would expect a brutal cross-examination. So they are very, very brave to be willing to testify.”
– Will the defendant testify? –
“Most accused persons who are being prosecuted do not decide to take the witness stand, instead they invoke the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.
“I would really be shocked if he did (testify). I don’t think he could withstand any vigorous cross-examination and I have no doubt he would be subjected to that if he decided to testify.”
– Do you regret that non-disclosure agreements may have delayed the public airing of Weinstein’s alleged misconduct? –
“I do think it’s important for victims to have the option of a confidential settlement because many people who have been raped or sexually assaulted do not perhaps want their families or co-workers to know.
“If we can obtain a confidential settlement for them — maybe its millions of dollars — without a public trial and the risk of what a jury might decide, if they wish to have a confidential settlement and their privacy, I will defend their right to have that.”
– Are you pleased to see some US states scrapping limitation periods for charging sexual assault? –
“I don’t think there should be any statute of limitations in any state. After a long battle we were able to change the law in California (and others are following). This is part of the empowerment of women.
“There is still a long way to go for victims, we are not there yet but there is progress and that’s positive.
“A lot of the progress is because a lot of the victims have started to demand that they be treated with respect and dignity and that the accused be made accountable.
“I give credit to the women’s movement, which has been very, very important in all this.”
– What about other sex abuse trials you are involved in? –
“I also represent accusers of Jeffrey Epstein and accusers of R. Kelly as well. The federal government (which has more means than state prosecutors) is involved (with cases against both.) That is a very important development.”
“If prosecutors conclude they have evidence that there are any co-conspirators, and they have knowingly assisted Mr. Epstein to sex traffic underage girls, then a criminal case may be filed against others, even though Mr. Epstein is deceased.
“We will have to see how that goes.”
© 2020 AFP
Trump slammed for confusing morning tweet on Soleimani killing
President Donald Trump's first public response to the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was tweeting out a pixelated image of the American flag, but his first public statement wasn't much more expansive.
The president ordered the killing of Soleimani in response to the Iran-backed siege of the U.S. embassy in Iraq, and he tweeted out a baffling statement Friday morning.
Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020
UK government begs US and Iran to step back from war: ‘We urge all parties to de-escalate’
The United Kingdom urged President Donald Trump to step back from war with Iran, saying that neither the U.S. or U.K. governments would benefit from further conflict.
The U.K. had actively supported the multilateral nuclear deal with the Iran government reached under the Obama administration and criticized Trump's decision to withdraw from that pact, and the U.S. ally criticized the president's order to kill Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, reported Business Insider.
Bernie Sanders condemns Trump for putting US on path to ‘another disastrous war in the Middle East’
"Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one," 2020 Democratic candidate said of Trump's order to assassinate top Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders denounced President Donald Trump late Thursday night for giving the order to assassinate Iran's Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force—calling the move a "dangerous escalation" that brings the United States "closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars."