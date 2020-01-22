Harvey Weinstein was a violent sexual predator, even as he walked red carpets worldwide, Manhattan prosecutor says in opening arguments
NEW YORK — Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein, when not preening on red carpets across the globe, became a vicious sexual predator targeting defenseless women with no concern beyond his own twist…
Emotional support animals would lose flying privileges under new proposed rules on service animals
Cook County prosecutors to take R. Kelly to trial in fall on charges involving lone adult accuser
Lindsey Graham goes berserk at impeachment presser: ‘I’m not covering up anything, I’m exposing your hatred!’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday excoriated Democrats for continuing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
"If I was the president, I wouldn't cooperate with these guys at all," Graham told reporters at a Senate press conference. "I wouldn't give them the time of day! They're on a crusade to destroy this man and they don't care what they destroy in the process of trying to destroy Donald Trump."
"To my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me, but I'm covering up nothing!" he continued. "I'm exposing your hatred to the point that you would destroy the institution!"