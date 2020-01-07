‘He has absolutely nothing’: Internet reacts to Pompeo’s press conference defending Iran disaster

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a press conference, taking questions from reporters about everything from the intelligence that prompted the Qassim Suleimani strike to his decision not to run for Senate.

As he spoke, commenters on social media refused to buy his answers, sharply criticizing him:

A reporter just asked Pompeo if he can provide specific evidence of the imminent threat that led to Soleimani’s assassination. And he has absolutely nothing. These men want to lie us into war, again. pic.twitter.com/pekTrsSEqR — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 7, 2020

This dude Pompeo was looking for an opportunity for years… now with Mattis gone… war with Iran is what the White house wants.. — 🌷🇳🇱 replarc 🌍 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 #FBPE #Oeteldonk (@replarc) January 7, 2020

Pompeo just oozes insincerity, even when there is no reason for it. He's not as dishonest as Trump because no living human is, but he is undoubtedly the most dishonest Secretary of State in modern history. https://t.co/NKWbee3loL — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) January 7, 2020

.@SecPompeo did not say there was an imminent threat. He cited publicly reported events "leading up" to the strike: the embassy attack and the death of a contractor. — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) January 7, 2020

Can't cite information that doesn't exist, so the next best thing is diversion! It's a Trump administration tactic! — Stuart Morrell (@orlandosgm) January 7, 2020

Party like it's 2003. — Daniel Michael (@DanGaertner82) January 7, 2020

Hi. My name is Mike Pompeo. I’m okay with committing war crimes bc I have my head so far up Trump’s ass, which means I’m fluent in bullshit. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) January 7, 2020

He also lied about allowing the Iranian foreign minister in the country to attend a UN meeting. — Harolynne Bobis (@Amaliada) January 7, 2020

Here's Mike Pompeo calling someone else "a propagandist of the first order" and a liar with a straight face pic.twitter.com/7hyyEpHIlU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2020

