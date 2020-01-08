Here’s how the GOP’s plan to manipulate Florida votes in 2020 could backfire
In 2018, the state of Florida passed a law that reinstates the voting rights of felons, but Republicans countered by passing a bill along party lines that required felons to first pay fines and fees related to their sentences before they can be eligible to vote. But according to Mark Joseph Stern writing for Slate, that strategy looks like it may be backfiring.
“A Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald analysis found that 52 percent of Floridians who lost their voting rights because of a felony conviction were Democrats,” Stern writes. “A third were independents, while just 14 percent were Republicans. In recent years, black voters were five times more likely to lose their voting rights than white voters; Democrats were three times more likely to lose their voting rights than Republicans. Overall, the majority of former felons in the state are white.”
Given these odds, Stern contends that GOP-controlled counties “will undoubtedly suppress the votes of some Democratic ex-felons within their borders. But they may well depress their own turnout numbers in a tight election year while their neighbors gain voting power.”
While that may be true, Esquire’s Charles P. Pierce worries that a “nearly limitless vista of nuisance lawsuits aimed at the Democratic counties that have restored the franchise to ex-felons” is a distinct possibility, making Florida a chaotic presence in the coming election season.
In the wake of President Donald Trump's assassination of a top Iranian general and Iran's Tuesday night missile attack on not one but two military bases in Iraq that host thousands of U.S. troops, many Americans are terrified Trump is preparing to launch a full-scale war in the Middle East to delay his impeachment trial and to get re-elected.
They have good reason to, as then-private citizen Trump claimed then-President Barack Obama would do exactly that in 2012.
Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected--be careful Republicans!
Fox’s Sean Hannity urges Trump to use ‘full force’ of America’s military to retaliate against Iran
Fox News host Sean Hannity urged President Donald Trump to use “the full force” of America’s military to retaliate against Iran after it launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles targeting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq on Tuesday.
French ex-president Sarkozy to stand trial in October on graft charges
Nicolas Sarkozy will on October 5 become France's first ex-president to stand trial on corruption charges in a case in which he is accused of trying to obtain classified information from a judge.
The trial will last until October 22, a Paris court said.
This will be the first trial in several graft investigations against Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012.
Jacques Chirac, who died last September, was the first ex-president put on trial but not on corruption charges -- he was found guilty in 2011 of embezzlement and misuse of public funds during his time as mayor of Paris.