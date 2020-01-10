House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send articles of impeachment to the Senate next week
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced late Friday morning she has begun the process of having the House’s Articles of Impeachment sent to the Senate.
“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Speaker Pelosi told House Democrats in a letter.
She will discuss with House Democrats on Tuesday how to proceed.
In theory the Senate could begin the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump as soon as the Articles are received.
🚨 in Dear Colleague letter, Pelosi says Nadler will bring a manager’s resolution and send articles next week. pic.twitter.com/dJGuPUE5v2
— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) January 10, 2020
