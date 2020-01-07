‘I hate it’: GOP senator says Iran launching missiles against Trump’s ‘failed’ foreign policy was ‘entirely predictable’

President Donald Trump is relying upon the support of Republican senators as he prepares to be tried for impeachment, but one Republican senator went on MSNBC to slam the president’s foreign policy after Iran reportedly fired ballistic missiles at multiple military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) blasted the administration for what he described as a failed foreign policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, you know, I’m very worried about this. I hope and pray that none of our soldiers are injured or killed,” Paul said.

“This has also been predictable. I think this maximum pressure campaign, where we give no off-ramp and there’s no ability or attempt to engage, I think it’s been a failure,” he continued.

“Secretary Pompeo has been saying we will force them into accepting our will, but we got out of the Iran Agreement, which broke the trust that we had developed with them, we then put an embargo on them, and now we’ve killed one of their leading generals,” he said.

“So I think this is predictable. I hate it and I hate the fact we’re involved with a military escalation, there is no easy answer now,” Paul added.

Watch: