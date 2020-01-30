‘I respectfully disagree on that’: Pence explains in Iowa diner he doesn’t support protecting Medicaid and Medicare

Vice President Mike Pence stopped at the Drake Diner in Des Moines, Iowa Thursday night around 5 p.m. CDT when he was confronted by Michigander Dr. Rob Davidson.

Davidson explained that he is part of the Committee to Protect Medicare and he was concerned about the administrations position on Medicare and Medicaid.

“I respectfully disagree on that,” Pence told him, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Andrew Restuccia, who was traveling with the vice president.

Trump has consistently worked to cut Medicaid, particularly when it comes to people with disabilities.

During the 2016 election, Trump promised that he wouldn’t make any changes to Medicare or Social Security, but he told friends last year that his “second-term project” may be to cut the program.

While Trump was at the billionaire conference in Switzerland, Trump was asked by CNBC whether he was willing “to do some of the things that you said you wouldn’t do in the past, though, in terms of Medicare,”

Trump said: “We’re going look.”