Here’s why McConnell is scrambling to prevent Trump from facing a real trial in the Senate
According to The Atlantic’s David A. Graham, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s rules for the impending impeachment trial of President Trump set the stage for a “Potemkin trial, not a real one.” The phrase, which means to have a “false or deceptive appearance, especially one presented for the purpose of propaganda,” is an apt one, Graham contends, since McConnell plans to “dispose of the trial before the State of the Union address.”
“…the rules show far more interest in speed than accuracy or deliberation,” he writes.
“McConnell indicated that the rules would mirror those adopted for Bill Clinton’s impeachment, but they diverge in crucial respects,” he continues. “These include the two-day limit, which is clearly designed to minimize public attention, and the method by which the rules were adopted: The Clinton rules came out of a bipartisan agreement, while the Trump rules are expected to pass on something like a party-line vote.”
Graham accuses McConnell of forging a “surprisingly effective working relationship with Trump,” which contributes to the “foreordained outcome” of a Trump acquittal. If McConnell were to hold a “real trial,” according to Graham, “he would risk uncovering new information that is damaging to the president.”
Read the full op-ed over at The Atlantic.
Breaking Banner
There are more people in battleground states who want Trump removed than approve of his presidency: report
President Donald Trump is quickly losing support among the American people, but more critical, he's losing support in battleground states he needs to be reelected in 2020.
As the Washington Post pointed out, the recent CNN poll shows a swing in the approval rating for the president. Not only has the president lost support among women, he's lost support among his own loyalists, who admit that Trump is guilty.
CNN
‘The trifecta of constitutional misconduct’: Adam Schiff rains hell on Trump in blistering impeachment statement
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tuesday delivered a blistering opening statement at the start of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the United States Senate.
In his speech, Schiff took apart the Trump legal team's claims that the president's conduct would not be an impeachable offense even if all the allegations against him were definitively proven to be true.
"It is the president's apparent belief that, under Article 2, he can do anything he wants, no matter how corrupt," Schiff said. "And yet, when the Founders wrote this clause, they had this type of conduct in mind, conduct that abuses the power of office for his personal benefit, that undermines our national security, that invites foreign interference in our democratic process of an election. It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct justifying our impeachment."
Breaking Banner
‘Pierre Delecto — A Profile in Courage’: Internet erupts after ‘coward’ Mitt Romney caves to McConnell’s rules
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was blasted online on Tuesday after he suggested that he would back Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Romney told CNN's Manu Raju that he generally supports rules set by McConnell even though it could force the portions of the trial to air after midnight or mean that no witnesses are called.
Twitter users erupted by slamming Romney for being a "coward" and not having a "spine." Read some of the tweets below.