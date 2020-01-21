Here’s why McConnell is scrambling to prevent Trump from facing a real trial in the Senate

According to The Atlantic’s David A. Graham, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s rules for the impending impeachment trial of President Trump set the stage for a “Potemkin trial, not a real one.” The phrase, which means to have a “false or deceptive appearance, especially one presented for the purpose of propaganda,” is an apt one, Graham contends, since McConnell plans to “dispose of the trial before the State of the Union address.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“…the rules show far more interest in speed than accuracy or deliberation,” he writes.

“McConnell indicated that the rules would mirror those adopted for Bill Clinton’s impeachment, but they diverge in crucial respects,” he continues. “These include the two-day limit, which is clearly designed to minimize public attention, and the method by which the rules were adopted: The Clinton rules came out of a bipartisan agreement, while the Trump rules are expected to pass on something like a party-line vote.”

Graham accuses McConnell of forging a “surprisingly effective working relationship with Trump,” which contributes to the “foreordained outcome” of a Trump acquittal. If McConnell were to hold a “real trial,” according to Graham, “he would risk uncovering new information that is damaging to the president.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Atlantic.