ILeftTheGOP: Former Republicans reveal why they fled the party in wake of Trump’s latest coverup

Leaked contents from former national security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book sent shock waves through Washington, D.C. on Sunday and raised the possibility that Senate Republicans will be seen as engaging in a blatant coverup if they don’t agree to have him testify.

In the wake of the Bolton bombshell, several former Republicans took to Twitter to explain why they left the party by using the hashtag “#ILeftTheGOP.”

Among the former Republicans to tell their stories is economist Bruce Bartlett, who left the GOP 14 years ago and who says the party has only gotten worse ever since.

“#ILeftTheGOP in 2006 because I was appalled by George W. Bush’s stupidity and voted in the Democratic primary that year to mark the occasion,” he writes. “I have been happily independent since then.”

#ILeftTheGOP in 2006 because I was appalled by George W. Bush’s stupidity and voted in the Democratic primary that year to mark the occasion. I have been happily independent since then. — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) January 27, 2020

Bartlett was far from the only Republican to post their stories — check out some more below.

#ILeftTheGOP in May 2016, after 30+ years, and I’m NEVER going back! It was like leaving an abusive spouse and the divorce was messy AF. cc: @deaconcruise @jamient1776 @TexasBeard1 — JB Je Suis #NeverTrump #HumanScum (@JaybeeStewee) January 27, 2020

#ILeftTheGOP after Trump became the Nominee. Reminding GOP senators they’ve lost a lot of moderates these past 4 years. — Holly Tetreault (@hjeantetreault) January 27, 2020

Raised in a “republican by default” home, I followed suit but #ilefttheGOP during the Dubya / WMD days. — Bucky Cash (@buckycash) January 27, 2020

#ILeftTheGOP in 2008, when 20 to 30 eighteen to twenty-five-year-olds were dying every week in Iraq. They ran their names, ranks, and ages every Sunday on ABC. Who knows how many Iraquis died, some bad guys and some lovely, everyday people. I don’t know. It sucked. — Bob (@Bob51235923) January 27, 2020

#ILeftTheGOP the day I watched our spineless party leaders stand by while Trump rode a wave of populist lies and crass bullshit to the candidacy. In ’18, I voted Dem for the very first time. In ’20, it’s Blue No Matter Who. I don’t see that changing for the rest of my life. — HarryM (@Ch3002May) January 27, 2020

#ILeftTheGOP on December 4, 2017 when the RNC resumed its funding of Roy Moore’s campaign after a Trump endorsement. I was going to resist from within (have to be GOP to vote in Republican primary), but this forced the complete switch. — Becky Greene (@AlphaBecky) January 27, 2020

#ILefttheGOP right after Trump sewed up nomination by winning Indiana. I had voted for every GOP Prez candidate Ford to Romney. My father was the last Majority Leader of the NY Assembly. Local issues played a part too. This free trader globalist can’t ever imagine going back. pic.twitter.com/4AjCtqseOk — John Kingston (@JohnHKingston) January 27, 2020

#ILeftTheGOP after 30 years when I saw the GOP’response to Trump’s Helsinki performance. I did NOT vote for Trump, and will never vote Republican again. I am now, and always will be, a Democrat. The corrupt GOP has lost all semblance of credibility and strength. — I Hate His Ass (@145Mainstreet) January 27, 2020

#ILeftTheGOP in July 2016 when the party went Trumplican. https://t.co/TL1f87uYQU — Nancy Estes (@AmBeachy) January 27, 2020

#ILeftTheGOP mentally in July 2016 when it became unbelievably clear that Trump was going to get the nomination. I voted for @HillaryClinton and officially re-registered as an Independent in Sept 2017 when my drivers license came up for renewal. I will never vote @GOP again. https://t.co/pmVheCI86K — Kylie Heintz (@kmheintz) January 27, 2020

#ILeftTheGOP in March 2017 after the outrageous “wiretap” tweet from Mar-A-Lago… — Used To Be GOP 🦅🥊 (@Used_To_Be_GOP) January 27, 2020