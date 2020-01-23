Quantcast
‘Indiana deserves better’: GOP’s Mike Braun destroyed for tweeting out video of himself lying about impeachment

13 mins ago

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) tweeted out a video clip of himself lying about impeachment evidence — and was met with furious mockery.

The Indiana Republican told a reporter that he didn’t think it was appropriate for a president to coerce a foreign country to investigate a political rival — as witness testimony and other evidence shows President Trump did to Ukraine’s president — but Braun flatly denied that had occurred.

