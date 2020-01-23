‘Indiana deserves better’: GOP’s Mike Braun destroyed for tweeting out video of himself lying about impeachment

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) tweeted out a video clip of himself lying about impeachment evidence — and was met with furious mockery.

The Indiana Republican told a reporter that he didn’t think it was appropriate for a president to coerce a foreign country to investigate a political rival — as witness testimony and other evidence shows President Trump did to Ukraine’s president — but Braun flatly denied that had occurred.

Braun posted a video clip of the exchange, and other Twitter users wondered why he would do that.

REPORTER: So you’re saying that it’s okay for a President to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival and withhold foreign aid to coerce him into doing so? BRAUN: No, I’m not saying that’s okay. I’m not saying that’s appropriate. I’m saying that it DIDN’T HAPPEN. pic.twitter.com/nARMXL1KEz — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) January 23, 2020

Wait, you’re tweeting this out yourself? You think this makes you look … good? https://t.co/aHB0R0Mb8W — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 23, 2020

It didn’t happen so hard that Republicans aren’t going to let you hear a single second of testimony or see a single page of evidence. That’s how confident they are in the presidents innocence. https://t.co/7AQe2PNVNq — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 23, 2020

It won’t be possible to drive this Orwellian liar from office for several years, and even then, in Indiana, it’ll be very hard, but between now and then it’s on everyone to show that a party defined by this kind of obscene gaslighting will suffer grave political consequences. https://t.co/ySMIvsu3E6 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 23, 2020

This is insane. We have seen video, documents, WhatsApp messages, witnesses, a GAO report establishing it happened. We have video of the president’s chief of staff admitting it happened. I don’t want to live in a fucking Orwellian dictatorship where those things don’t matter. https://t.co/s2uguUTVRf — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 23, 2020

Start here. Once you master this, we can move on. pic.twitter.com/rGJasBuDXe — tilly’s mama (@tillysmama1) January 23, 2020

Dipshit. — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) January 23, 2020

He said he did it. You said he didn’t do it. Take it up with him. This time I’m believing him. He did it. Indiana deserves better. — Dr. Patricia Thomas (@Patricia8899) January 23, 2020

Okay but it did. I continue to be embarrassed you are representing me. — Dan Broadbent 🚀 (@aSciEnthusiast) January 23, 2020

Except it absolutely did happen — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 23, 2020

But it did? Oh, and I’m one of your constituents, and I REALLY WANT you to remove the president. He’s completely incompetent, and should never have been elected. — “Potato Destiny” Meerkat (@itsspitzmesser1) January 23, 2020

I think it’s time for @SenatorBraun to be investigated. As well as many other of his corrupted Republican friends. pic.twitter.com/tD0Jiwj4yX — angelica (@angelic33358217) January 23, 2020

Dude. It totally did happen. pic.twitter.com/rjVBN8777Y — Erik Halvorsen (@erikhalvorsen18) January 23, 2020

Trump delayed aid for his personal political gain. A few Republicans knew real-time Ukraine aid was delayed. They cared enough to ask why & got no explanation from Trump. CoS for Rep. Mac Thornberry asked WH. Rep. Paul Cook to CoS Mick Mulvaney. Sen. Portman’s office to Duffey. pic.twitter.com/7TovRDmxtx — KD (@Fly_Sistah) January 23, 2020

The president admitted it happened. Sondland testified under oath it happened, Mulvaney and Giuliani admitted it happened. — Fire Rokita (@FireRokita) January 23, 2020

BUDDY!!! He literally asked Ukraine and China on live TV. — Ross Middleton (@rossymidd) January 23, 2020

The evidence gathered so far shows it DID HAPPEN. OVER AND OVER. Who are we going to believe? Braun or the evidence we’ve seen with our own lying eyes and ears? JFC, Braun doesn’t have the right stuff to be a United States senator. — Archaic Human Scum 🏜 (@LWN_) January 23, 2020

“Lemme tweet a video of me lying” lol. Wild. — Braeyden Charizard (@CTheriot7) January 23, 2020