Indonesian arrested selling Sumatran tiger skin
An Indonesian caught trying to sell the skin of a critically endangered Sumatran tiger has been arrested, police said Monday, highlighting the problem of animal trafficking in the Southeast Asian country.
Authorities in Aceh, at the northern tip of Sumatra island, arrested the man last week after he offered to sell the skin to an undercover officer, posing as a buyer, for 90 million rupiah ($6,500).
Police, who confiscated the tiger’s skull as well as some bones and teeth, said they were also hunting another man who allegedly supplied the animal’s parts to the suspect.
“We estimated that the tiger had been dead for about three months,” Taing Lubis, a veterinarian at Aceh’s conservation agency, told AFP, adding the male tiger was about eight years old.
“And we think it died from stabbing. Its neckbones were also fractured.”
The arrest comes after police in another part of Sumatra last month arrested several suspected poachers caught with the skin of a Sumatran tiger and four foetuses.
Poaching is responsible for almost 80 percent of Sumatran tiger deaths, according to TRAFFIC, a global wildlife trade monitoring network.
Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered by protection group the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with fewer than 400 believed to remain in the wild.
© 2020 AFP
MSNBC’s Mika clashes with GOP lawmaker over Suleimani assassination
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski clashed with Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) over the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.
The Texas Republican appeared Monday on "Morning Joe," where he defended President Donald Trump's decision to launch an airstrike to kill the high-ranking Iranian official at the Baghdad airport -- but Brzezinski called on him to justify administration claims.
"Congressman, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was saying on all the Sunday morning shows that we are safer now that Suleimani is gone," Brzezinski said. "Given the fact that President Trump plans to respond to any response forcefully and has said so in his tweets, and given the fact that Iran has said they will respond. How does that make us safer?"
CNN
CNN’s Avlon busts the Trump White House for spreading blatant lies about Iran
CNN's John Avlon on Monday delivered a blunt reality check to the Trump administration's claims about the current conflict with Iran in which he took apart some of the blatant lies being used as justifications to escalate military action.
One major lie that Avlon called out was Vice President Mike Pence's tweet linking the late Iranian commander Qasem Suleimani to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Prospect of US-Iran conflict threatens Gulf economies
Gulf economies, already strained by years of low oil prices, face a double-edged sword with the prospect of conflict with Iran increasing oil prices while also threatening exports.
If the US killing of Iranian general Qasem Suleimani on Friday leads to conflict between Washington and Tehran, oil facilities could be targeted in Gulf states, which also host US military bases, including the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
Observers say such a conflict might send oil prices above $100 a barrel but could also lead to a massive disruption of exports if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway which serves as the main artery for Middle East oil.