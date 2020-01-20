Quantcast
Internet attacks #MidnightMitch for Republican impeachment sham: 'A massive middle finger to every American'

Published

2 mins ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) decided the night before the impeachment trial that both sides would do their opening statements in two days each over 24 hours each. That means each day the opening statements will go from 1:00 p.m. EST until 1:00 a.m. EST the following day. If the members take any breaks for lunch, dinner or anything else, it means the proceedings will go well into the early morning hours.

It prompted those online to ask what Republicans have to hide if they’re so sure that President Donald Trump did nothing wrong and thinks he will be acquitted.

It’s an ironic twist, given Republicans just spent the last several months attacking Democrats for having classified depositions behind closed doors before they ultimately released the unclassified transcripts. Now, Republicans are trying to pull exactly what they complained about.

In fact, a new poll was revealed Monday showing that the tide has turned against Trump, with 51 percent of Americans approving Trump being removed from office. In a recent Iowa Caucus poll, things are even worse.

“When Trump isn’t mentioned, 72 percent of voters (including 59 percent of Repubs) said it’s wrong for a presidential candidate to seek foreign help against a rival,” said former Obama administration aide Chris Lu.

McConnell also announced that none of the evidence in the house trial could be admitted into the Senate trial unless it’s voted it. So, now not only are the Republicans trying to prevent witnesses and hide the trial, but they’re also trying to keep away any evidence.

You can read the rest of the responses from Twitter below:

Breaking Banner

