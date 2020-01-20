Internet attacks #MidnightMitch for Republican impeachment sham: ‘A massive middle finger to every American’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) decided the night before the impeachment trial that both sides would do their opening statements in two days each over 24 hours each. That means each day the opening statements will go from 1:00 p.m. EST until 1:00 a.m. EST the following day. If the members take any breaks for lunch, dinner or anything else, it means the proceedings will go well into the early morning hours.

It prompted those online to ask what Republicans have to hide if they’re so sure that President Donald Trump did nothing wrong and thinks he will be acquitted.

It’s an ironic twist, given Republicans just spent the last several months attacking Democrats for having classified depositions behind closed doors before they ultimately released the unclassified transcripts. Now, Republicans are trying to pull exactly what they complained about.

In fact, a new poll was revealed Monday showing that the tide has turned against Trump, with 51 percent of Americans approving Trump being removed from office. In a recent Iowa Caucus poll, things are even worse.

“When Trump isn’t mentioned, 72 percent of voters (including 59 percent of Repubs) said it’s wrong for a presidential candidate to seek foreign help against a rival,” said former Obama administration aide Chris Lu.

Why McConnell wants a late-night trial: In a recent Iowa poll, when Trump isn't mentioned, 72% of voters (including 59% of Repubs) said it's wrong for a presidential candidate to seek foreign help against a rival The more voters learn, the worse it is for Trump. #MidnightMitch — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 21, 2020

McConnell also announced that none of the evidence in the house trial could be admitted into the Senate trial unless it’s voted it. So, now not only are the Republicans trying to prevent witnesses and hide the trial, but they’re also trying to keep away any evidence.

You can read the rest of the responses from Twitter below:

.@senatemajldr this is NOT OK. The American people deserve to hear 1) witnesses & see 2) documents & to not have to hear the trial at MIDNIGHT. #MidnightMitch https://t.co/uYa89chLPJ — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) January 21, 2020

Midnight Mitch said he was going to deliver a rigged trial. He's rigging it to a farce. Trying to extract personal, political gain against a political opponent

by holding back military aid from an ally country is flat out wrong. The GOP will lose on this issue. #MidnightMitch https://t.co/UIqzxSekt1 — Tony Stark 2020 💥⎊ (@1IronMan2020) January 21, 2020

Hey #MidnightMitch having a trial in the middle of the night and not allowing CSPAN cameras to cover it is a massive middle finger to every American, you corrupt bastard. @senatemajldr — i read the transcripts, impeach him now (@Msaderhold) January 21, 2020

Well @senatemajldr you've got #MoscowMitch & #MidnightMitch to trend… Do you know how pathetic you sound and look with these rules. You seem scared… — Travis Bone (@TheRealTBone) January 21, 2020

Trial Rules Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein slapped Mitch McConnell w/a dark, new moniker: #MidnightMitch "We're looking at Midnight Mitch & the so-called world's greatest deliberative body, really embracing a cover-up that is there for all to see.”pic.twitter.com/NHWxmSQODk — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) January 21, 2020

We want a fair trial, #MidnightMitch. The rules just released are not going to give us that trial. What are you trying to cover up? — Amy Soccermom (@amcmahon29) January 21, 2020

Moreover, what is the senate majority leader covering up? #MidnightMitch https://t.co/FLrbY9qJzD — Furat A Saleem (@Furattas) January 21, 2020

#MidnightMitch has already admitted he’s working hand-in-hand with Trump on the #impeachment trial & violating his oath to be impartial—but his proposed rules for the trial (holding the trial at 1am??) are yet more evidence that he’s helping the White House perpetrate a cover-up. https://t.co/L2TzAeUuuB — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 21, 2020

I guess the dead of night is the only time Giuliani can move about without catching fire. #MidnightMitch pic.twitter.com/UUknIzD8Yz — Kaore (@Kaore) January 21, 2020

#MidnightMitch #MoscowMitch it doesn’t matter what you call @senatemajldr he is complicit in the defrauding and defrocking of our country by the #TrumpCrimeFamily. I can only hope he goes to prison with them. https://t.co/DVMgPCRG4z — Mark H Cohen (@markhcohen) January 21, 2020

So @carlbernstein just called @senatemajldr “Midnight Mitch” because it looks like his plan is to hold the trial until after midnight hours to try to have negative evidence come out while Americans are asleep. Make #MidnightMitch trend! We want to see the evidence! — Ashley will caucus for Warren on 2/22/20 🆘 (@NastyWoman1012) January 21, 2020

Don’t let #MidnightMitch hide the evidence from the public in nighttime trials! Call you Senators and demand they vote for a change to the rules. Senate switchboard: (202) 224-3121 https://t.co/6azwdsXF79 — Ashley will caucus for Warren on 2/22/20 🆘 (@NastyWoman1012) January 21, 2020

These aren’t rules for a real trial at all, much less a fair one. They’re rules for a rigged outcome, with #MidnightMitch making sure that as much of the so-called trial as possible takes place in the dark of night. https://t.co/y8FyHe4u7i — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 21, 2020

#MidnightMitch is a trump sycophant and a danger to our democracy. There is zero chance of a fair trial. How does anyone abandon their honor, principal, and patriotism for someone like trump? Only the feckless GOP knows the answer. https://t.co/lVX3meP7CC — SDC (@topcat1257) January 21, 2020

#MidnightMitch@realDonaldTrump

The general public of the United States of America should have the right to hear any and all evidence and see any and all documents to make an honest and fair decision regarding the continuance or the removal of our President. — NE1ButtHim (@Ne1Him) January 21, 2020