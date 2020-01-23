Internet cheers as Val Demings lays out President Donald Trump’s wrongdoing in powerful speech

On the third night of the impeachment trial, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) stood up and forcefully laid out President Donald Trump’s misconduct in Ukraine on the floor of the Senate.

Demings, a former police chief and a longtime voice for the president’s removal, was roundly cheered on by commenters on Twitter:

I had never heard of Rep. Val Demings of Florida, until now on @NPR, but man, #valdemings for President. She was fantastic. Excellent speech. @RepValDemings #impeachment — Trudy Oliver (@TGOliver2) January 24, 2020

Val Demings, just now, laid out the case in simplest of terms in just a few sentences. If Repubs who are not paying attention certainly heard it. — Mitch Eiven (@MitchEiven) January 24, 2020

Valdez Venita Demings, ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/g163Hx8g1u — Petty Fog Gang (@scottydigital) January 24, 2020

"Senators, our word must continue to mean something. Our word must continue to mean something powerful in the world. So let us be certain that America continues to live up to its promise." – Val Demings — Greg Svirnovskiy (@GSvirnovskiy) January 24, 2020

Val Demings @RepValDemings totaly demolishing Donald John Trump right now! pic.twitter.com/zKtW2oS5xx — MaryLynn (@MLottawa342) January 24, 2020

Rep Val Demings just shared this awesome picture of Trump proudly signing the aid bill he later criminally and impeachably withheld. pic.twitter.com/eNSyEcmAiX — fundamental flaw⚛️ (@funflaw) January 24, 2020

Demings is here with receipts tonight! — Caitlin Bergmann (@Pasty) January 24, 2020

Good point Rep. Demings just made: Suppose he had just arbitrarily decided to hold up 10 percent of *our* (U.S.) defense spending? — Rachel Lawrence (@RLawrenceNorCal) January 24, 2020

Demings is killing it. She is what we need at this hour: presenting this like an intl thriller. She doesn't let anyone forget there was a hot war going on. This $ was 10% of Ukraine's military budget. Also 15k Ukrainians have been killed in this war with Russia.#ImpeachmentTrial — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) January 24, 2020

