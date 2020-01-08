Iran strikes may have deliberately missed American troops to send a warning: report

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Iran’s ballistic missile strikes on two Iraqi air bases hosting U.S. troops may have intentionally missed the parts of the installations where Americans were located.

The strikes, carried out on Tuesday night, were retaliation for the U.S. airstrike that took out Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, but may have been intended only as a warning. Iran faced massive pressure from domestic protests over the Suleimani killing to make a show of force, but their leadership may be wary of starting an all-out war and would like for the standoff to de-escalate.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump has not yet spoken publicly about the conflict except to tweet that “All is well!” He is scheduled to give an address to the nation on Wednesday morning at 11am ET.