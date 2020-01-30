‘It’s a lot tougher nowadays’: Millennial homebuyers challenged with down payments and inventory
CHICAGO — Hailing from Chicago’s western suburbs, Naul Valdez, 30, and his fiancee, Lily Flores, 30, started their house hunting last year looking for a single-family home with a backyard and a garage…
McConnell recently received major donations from Trump’s impeachment lawyers
One of President Donald Trump’s main campaign promises of 2016 was to “drain the swamp” — in other words, aggressively fight against cronyism and blatant conflicts of interest in U.S. politics. But several members of Trump’s impeachment defense team, the Louisville Courier Journal is reporting, have made generous campaign contributions to one of the president’s most prominent allies: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is up for reelection this year.
CNN
‘Irresponsible and ludicrous’: Scholar cited by Dershowitz obliterates his argument in favor of Trump’s acquittal
Harvard Law School professor Nikolas Bowie has frequently been cited by Trump attorney and fellow Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz in his arguments at the president's Senate impeachment trial.
However, CNN on Thursday invited Bowie on the air to ask what he made of Dershowitz's arguments in favor of acquitting the president -- and he quickly labeled them "irresponsible and ludicrous."
First, Bowie knocked down Dershowitz's argument that the president cannot be impeached for "abuse of power" because it does not constitute a crime.
"Abuse of power is a crime," he said. "There are people around the country that have been convicted of it recently. It's a crime that's existed since the country was founded and it's a criminal offense."
Air France suspends all flights to mainland China over coronavirus outbreak until February 9
Air France announced on Thursday it will suspend all its scheduled flights to and from mainland China until Feb 9, the latest reaction in response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.
Air France previously suspended its flights to and from the Chinese town of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, on Jan 22, and the suspension remains in effect until further notice.
“Customers with a booking to or from China for departures on or before February 29, 2020, may change their flight until May 31, 2020, or request a refund, at no extra cost”, the airline said in a statement.