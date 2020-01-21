‘It’s BS’: Former federal prosecutor nails Trump’s lie promising he wanted to testify to defend himself
While the Senate voted on whether or not to allow a break to adjourn without dealing with the amendments to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) impeachment rules, former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara called out the lies from President Donald Trump.
One video that the House kept playing was the comment from Trump that he would love to testify and would love if his staff testified on his behalf as well. Presumably, the president would want to defend himself before the American people and explain what really happened. Instead, all the White House has agreed to turn over is a stack of redacted documents and only as a result of a Freedom of Information Act request by a third party. Congress didn’t enjoy the benefit of getting anything requested.
Bharara noted that the case the House is presenting is an “exercise in calling BS” on Trump and his fellow Republicans.
“I think one of the most effective things that happened today was not making an argument based on what happened in the House and in the Intelligence Committee but putting up a video of Donald Trump, the president of the United States himself who said falsely, because he lies all the time, and says I want these people to testify, maybe I’ll come to testify. I want John Bolton to testify. It’s B.S. and you have to call it out,” he continued. “And I think the more they do that and the more repetitive they are about that and if they can show everybody at the end of the day all they wanted to do was hide the ball and all we wanted to do was show the truth. If they can be successful at that, that advances their cause.”
Watch the clip below:
CNN
‘It’s BS’: Former federal prosecutor nails Trump’s lie promising he wanted to testify to defend himself
While the Senate voted on whether or not to allow a break to adjourn without dealing with the amendments to Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) impeachment rules, former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara called out the lies from President Donald Trump.
One video that the House kept playing was the comment from Trump that he would love to testify and would love if his staff testified on his behalf as well. Presumably, the president would want to defend himself before the American people and explain what really happened. Instead, all the White House has agreed to turn over is a stack of redacted documents and only as a result of a Freedom of Information Act request by a third party. Congress didn't enjoy the benefit of getting anything requested.
CNN
Senate Republicans unanimously vote to keep their heads in the sand
Senate Republicans held fast on Tuesday and roundly rejected Democrats' attempts to subpoena testimony and documents from the Trump administration as part of the president's impeachment trial.
While the House impeachment managers, led by Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), made repeated and compelling arguments for the Senate to obtain evidence at the start of President Donald Trump's trial, votes for subpoenas all fell out the same way. All 47 Democrats in the Senate voted in favor of the subpoenas, while all 53 Republicans opposed.
CNN
What did Ukraine know and when did they know it? Trump lawyer tells another whopper at Senate trial
President Donald Trump's legal team played fast and loose with the truth on the first day of the impeachment trial, at one point claiming falsely that no Republicans were allowed into the classified information facilities during the House impeachment proceedings.
Michael Purpura one of the president's lawyers, lied again later that evening, claiming the Ukrainians had no knowledge that the Trump administration froze military aid at the time Trump pressed President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden's family.