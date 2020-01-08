Quantcast
#IvotedforHillaryClinton tops Twitter trends

Published

3 mins ago

on

“Hillary would be leading instead of tweeting right now.”

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s assassination of a top Iranian general and Iran’s Tuesday night missile attack on not one but two military bases in Iraq that host thousands of U.S. troops, many Americans are terrified Trump is preparing to launch a full-scale war in the Middle East to delay his impeachment trial and to get re-elected.

They have good reason to, as then-private citizen Trump claimed then-President Barack Obama would do exactly that in 2012.

In response to Trump’s increasingly dangerous actions – past and present – many on social media have propelled the #IvotedforHillaryClinton hashatag to the number one spot on Twitter.

Take a look:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
