Jared’s TIME magazine cover made his father-in-law jealous and Trump ‘may rein in Kushner’: report

A recent report by Gab Sherman in Vanity Fair revealed that not only is President Donald Trump in a foul mood due to the impeachment proceedings. But one thing made the week even worse for him.

The president is also furious that his son-in-law got a TIME magazine cover, the report revealed.

“One source said there is speculation inside the West Wing that Trump may rein in Kushner by bringing in Kushner antagonist Chris Christie to replace acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney,” the report said. “According to one source, Kushner, perhaps realizing the problems the cover could cause, lobbied Matt Drudge not to link to the article.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is just a few of the things the White House is dealing with, reporter Gab Sherman wrote.

Read the full report from Vanity Fair.